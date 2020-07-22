No-kill shelter puts pets first with care, rigorous adoption process

Sparano said this is an important step in the process. Many people don't follow through with the application, which could indicate they aren't serious about adopting an animal.

“I believe by asking for documentation showing they own their home or if they rent (and) a copy of the lease or landlord info causes them to disappear,” Sparano said. “We may lose people doing it this way, but rather lose them than have them adopt and then get rid of a cat (or) dog.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter has made some changes.

“We were shut down during the beginning phases and not adopting out,” Sparano said. “We are now open by appointment with an approved application.”

Those who come to the shelter must wear a mask, and a maximum of three adults can be there at a time.

“It has been working out well doing it this way,” Sparano said. “We are adopting them out.

“We are a very small shelter and don’t want to risk someone bringing in the virus,” Sparano said.

Sparano has long been dedicated to helping animals. She said joined the organization as a volunteer in 2012.