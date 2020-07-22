No-kill shelter puts pets first with care, rigorous adoption process

For more than 25 years, the Whiting Animal Shelter has been caring for and offering for adoption abandoned, neglected and stray animals.
It's no small undertaking at no-kill shelter at 1915 Front St., said Nancy Sparano, the organization's kennel manager.
Animals are thoroughly evaluated and fully vetted. Dogs and cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, tested for possible medical conditions and given flea medications.
There also is a focus on behavior.
“We have used a dog trainer to show us how to work with the dogs who need training to help make them adoptable,” Sparano said.
The shelter also stays busy adopting out animals.
“We average around 100 (animal adoptions each year), but this year is going to be well over due to the kitten season,” Sparano said. “We are already around 70.”
Some animals are harder to place than others.
“The highest percentage of dogs coming in are pit bulls,” Sparano said, adding that the breed has a perception problem. “I have more issues with small dogs” than pit bulls, Sparano said.
Potential pet parents must complete an application and be approved by the organization.
Sparano said this is an important step in the process. Many people don't follow through with the application, which could indicate they aren't serious about adopting an animal.
“I believe by asking for documentation showing they own their home or if they rent (and) a copy of the lease or landlord info causes them to disappear,” Sparano said. “We may lose people doing it this way, but rather lose them than have them adopt and then get rid of a cat (or) dog.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter has made some changes.
“We were shut down during the beginning phases and not adopting out,” Sparano said. “We are now open by appointment with an approved application.”
Those who come to the shelter must wear a mask, and a maximum of three adults can be there at a time.
“It has been working out well doing it this way,” Sparano said. “We are adopting them out.
“We are a very small shelter and don’t want to risk someone bringing in the virus,” Sparano said.
Sparano has long been dedicated to helping animals. She said joined the organization as a volunteer in 2012.
By the end of that year, Sparano became the part-time kennel manager. Her position became full-time when the new shelter opened in 2016, she said.
“We are very fortunate to have a dedicated group of volunteers and a few part-time employees that go above and beyond in caring for the animals,” she said.
She said those who work and volunteer at the shelter treat the animals as if they are their own.
Sparano said the responsibilities make the job far from glamorous, but it's worth it.
“It can be heartbreaking seeing the poor condition some of these animals come in,” she said. “It’s rewarding seeing them get better and go to new homes.”
In addition to the volunteer assistance, the shelter has been receiving help from the Whiting Gimme Shelter group, a committee of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community Improvement Corp.
Sparano said it provides financial support for food, medical care and supplies for the animals.
There are a variety of ways people can get involved.
“Monetary donations are greatly appreciated,” Sparano said. “We are a no-kill shelter and often our vet bills get quite high.”
The shelter also could use Purina ONE wet and dry dog food, Purina ONE dry cat food, Fancy Feast or Friskies wet food, laundry detergent, bleach, cat treats and sturdy dog toys. Sparano suggested dog toys made by Kong.
Volunteers also are needed.
Visit whitingindiana.com/government/animal-control/ or call 219-473-4646 for information about adopting or helping.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!