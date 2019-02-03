Kidney stones are a very common medical problem that can cause severe back and abdominal pain. This typically occurs as the stone tries to pass from the kidney into the bladder. It is estimated that kidney stones can affect roughly one in ten people in the United States. There is often a genetic predisposition for stone formation, but it can also occur randomly. In addition to genetics, hydration status and certain foods can contribute to stone formation. Dietary changes are an important part of stone prevention, including adding foods high in citrate, aggressive water consumption and salt reduction.
Kidney stones can lead to significant problems for patients, such as kidney damage and urinary infections, and thus often have to be removed by a urologist using various surgical approaches depending on many factors. These factors include stone size, stone density, stone location and patient size.
Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy (ESWL) is a minimally invasive method for treatment of kidney stones that involves breaking the stone up using shockwaves sent from an ultrasonic machine outside the body. These waves cause a large stone to break up into small stones that are then able to naturally pass out of the body with urination.
It is an outpatient procedure often done with general anesthesia and takes typically about an hour. After surgery, it is common to have some back pain and blood in the urine. Not every patient is a good candidate for ESWL therapy. Stone size, location and density can affect the success rates, as well as other patient characteristics.
Stones that are not amenable to ESWL therapy have to be removed via a more direct surgical approach. One such technique called ureteroscopy involves using a very small scope that goes into the bladder through the urinary tract and into a small tube called the ureter where the stone is most often stuck.
It is then broken up with a laser and removed. This often is done with general anesthesia on an outpatient basis. The removed stone fragments are then sent for analysis to determine the type of stone and give insight into future stone prevention.
At the end of the procedure, a stent often is left in place for a short period of time to allow the ureter to heal and is then removed later in the office. After surgery, it is common to have blood in the urine and frequent urination as the body heals.
Larger stones in the kidney not amenable to these options often require a slightly more invasive procedure called a Percutaneous Nephrostolithotomy (PNL). This technique, also done under anesthesia, allows the surgeon direct entry into the kidney using a small one-to-two centimeter incision in the back. The stones are broken up and removed simultaneously using a handheld device.
After all the stones are removed, a small tube is typically left in to drain the kidney using the small incision that was made in the back. This allows the kidney to heal and is removed roughly a week later. The operation often leads to an overnight stay for monitoring. Back pain and blood in the urine are common after surgery for a week or two.
Using these three approaches, nearly all stones can be safely and expeditiously removed. The urologists at USNWI offer all three approaches and are happy to meet with you to customize a treatment plan that fits your condition.