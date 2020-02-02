North American Car of the Year: Chevrolet Corvette

When one vehicle takes car of the year honors from Motor Trend and a jury of 60 North American automotive journalists, there's little doubt it's something special.

Just look at the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

Eagerly awaited even before the mid-engine version of America's sports car was officially announced in April 2019, the redesigned icon is living up to its hype.

“One of the most amazing things about the new Corvette — and there are many amazing things — is that Chevrolet made this super car affordable for the masses,” said Kirk Epps, general manager of Bosak Chevrolet in Burns Harbor. “Too often sports cars like the 'Vette are priced so high that they are only a dream for the average driver. But Chevrolet has broken that ceiling and delivered a super car that starts at less than $60,000.”

Because 50% of Corvette buyers purchase the entry-level model, the base C8 lists at $59,995.

Affordability will attract a younger crowd to the Corvette, according to Epps. “Chevrolet wanted to do more than build a super car. They wanted to build a super car that was actually achievable to car buyers. It’s a racing machine for the masses.”

And super it is.