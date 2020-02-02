North American Truck of the Year: Jeep Gladiator

The Ranger's cabin offers controls that are easy to see and use. The Ranger is available with either a SuperCab, which seats four, or SuperCrew, which seats five.

The Ram HD underwent significant upgrades for the 2019 model year with some tweaks for 2020.

There's a new Night Edition based on the Big Horn or Laramie trim that includes black wheels and exterior elements and a black leather interior. Lane-keeping assist and adaptive steering are now available on all trim levels.

There's also a trailer tire pressure monitoring system and an auxiliary camera system that supports two cameras. A 50-gallon fuel tank is now on Crew Cab models with the 8-foot bed.

“The Ram is very popular in Northwest Indiana,” explained Isakson. “Here at Bosak we have customers who are farmers and others who are steel mill tradesmen. The 2500 and 3500 can meet their needs on either end of the spectrum.”