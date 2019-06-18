Gather the family, pack up the car and get ready to watch a double feature, accompanied by burgers, French fries and a pop in the friendly confines of a drive-in theater.
It’s not a journey to the 1950s; rather it’s a trip down memory lane in Valparaiso.
The 49er Drive-in Theatre, at 675 N. Calumet Ave. (Old S.R. 49) is still showing movies after 63 years and business is booming. Considered one of Valparaiso’s top attractions, the 11-acre, single-screen 49er is among the last of its kind.
“It’s one of maybe 300 drive-in theaters nationwide and is the only one left in Lake, Porter and LaPorte Counties,” said co-owner, Steve Cotton. He and his brother Mike Cotton bought the 49er in 1999 and are the third set of proprietors since the theater opened May 3, 1956.
Steve Cotton said he attributes the success of the 49er to three key features: family friendliness, affordability and nostalgia.
“You can bring the whole family and sit outside underneath the stars,” said Cotton. “Most people get there a couple hours early, play with their kids on the grassy fields, eat and watch the movies. It’s a big night out – always an event.”
Cotton noted that most of the movies are first-run features and 99% of them are family friendly.
“Once in a while we show something else, like scary movies, but family movies draw families and we want them here,” he said.
The 49er is open on weekend nights in the spring and fall, and weeknight showings are added when the kids are out of school in the summer. Movies start at dusk, so times vary.
A big draw to the 49er is its “good bang for the buck,” Cotton said. Admission to the double feature is $10 for those 12 and older, $5 for those 5-11 and free for kids 4 and younger.
Also reasonably priced, said Cotton, is the food choices at the 49er Diner, which offers an extended menu with items such as Italian Beef, pulled pork, pork tenderloin, hot dogs, hamburgers and full-size pizza, made one at a time. There are even value-driven meal deals that include a sandwich, fries and a pop. To satisfy a customer’s sweet tooth, 16 types of candy and a dozen ice creams flavors are available. Cotton encourages moviegoers to patronize the diner, as the proceeds are what keep them in business.
Finally, Cotton credits the venue’s popularity to nostalgia.
“There’s nothing else like a drive-in,” he said. “In its heyday, there were nearly 5,000 drive-ins in the U.S.”
According to the New York Film Academy’s website, “the first patented drive-in was opened on June 6, 1933, by Richard Hollingshead in New Jersey.” It was a way for people of larger stature who could not comfortably fit into smaller movie theater seats, including his mother, to watch a movie.
Word of the drive-in concept spread nationwide and internationally, and according to smithsonian.com, the concept gained traction with the advent of in-car speakers in the early 1940s. By the 1950s and 1960s, the baby boomer generation made it popular as an affordable date night option or a family event.
Many factors contributed to the decline of drive-in theaters, including weather dependency, the downsizing of cars during the 1970s energy crisis (smaller cars were less comfortable for watching movies), and the VCR, which made it more convenient to watch movies at home.
At the 49er, old-style speakers have been replaced with sound that comes through the car radio and movies are now digital. Cotton said each produces better picture and sound quality, but for those who long for the past, he has some vintage speakers for sale.
Overall, Cotton is pleased that the 49er Drive-in Theatre is still a well-visited attraction.
“Attendance is great,” he said. “When we have a good movie and good weather, it’s packed.”
For movie times, call 219-462-6122.