November food drive just one way Boy Scout Troop 63 fulfills its mission

Troop 63's participation in Scouting for Food has helped community members using Bags of Hope, a food pantry that looks to fill the weekend gap for children and families in Plainfield, Lockport and Joliet served by school breakfast and lunch programs during the week. Especially in 2020, as the number of families in need of food assistance has skyrocketed amid the ongoing pandemic, Bags of Hope secretary Stephanie Jerabek says Scouting for Food is an invaluable contributor to her organization.

“Food drives like this have helped sustain our dwindling budget,” she explains. “While Bags of Hope is the recipient of a United Way grant, given the number of bags we’re filling every week— at an average cost of $15/bag — we really rely on programs like Scouting for Food to help us feed the community we serve.”

Zacharias notes that Scouting for Food is but one of many community-minded endeavors in which Troop 63 participates each year, including the annual Lockport Mainstreet Clean Sweep conservation event, a stall cleaning day at Legacy Ranch in Lockport and volunteer opportunities at other nonprofit organizations throughout the area.