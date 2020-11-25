November food drive just one way Boy Scout Troop 63 fulfills its mission

When most people make the connection between Boy Scouts and food, they probably picture a bunch of teens and pre-teens scarfing down hot dogs and s’mores around a campfire. But for Troop 63 in Homer Glen, the scouting commitment to social service and assisting one’s community means that November is again time to feed others through the Scouting for Food initiative.
The troop has participated in this annual nationwide scouting food drive for more than a decade, the last five years under the guidance of scout master Jim Zacharias. Each scouting council receives paper or plastic bags that have been donated by a local grocery store (Meijer has done the honors the last few years). Individual troops sign up to distribute bags throughout early November, with Troop 63 (in conjunction with Cub Scout Pack 64) committing to 3,500 bags.
Troop 63’s 40 or so members (ages 11-17) then fanned out across the community, placing their bags (roughly 75 per scout) on doorsteps throughout their neighborhoods with a flyer requesting residents to fill them with nonperishable food items, and specifying a pickup date. The Scouts then took the filled bags to local food pantries on Nov. 21.
“Part of the scout oath is to ‘help other people at all times,’ ” Zacharias says. “Scouting for Food gives the scouts a great opportunity to give back and help others in need.”
Troop 63's participation in Scouting for Food has helped community members using Bags of Hope, a food pantry that looks to fill the weekend gap for children and families in Plainfield, Lockport and Joliet served by school breakfast and lunch programs during the week. Especially in 2020, as the number of families in need of food assistance has skyrocketed amid the ongoing pandemic, Bags of Hope secretary Stephanie Jerabek says Scouting for Food is an invaluable contributor to her organization.
“Food drives like this have helped sustain our dwindling budget,” she explains. “While Bags of Hope is the recipient of a United Way grant, given the number of bags we’re filling every week— at an average cost of $15/bag — we really rely on programs like Scouting for Food to help us feed the community we serve.”
Zacharias notes that Scouting for Food is but one of many community-minded endeavors in which Troop 63 participates each year, including the annual Lockport Mainstreet Clean Sweep conservation event, a stall cleaning day at Legacy Ranch in Lockport and volunteer opportunities at other nonprofit organizations throughout the area.
But particularly because of the time of the year during which it unfolds – and particularly in a year when the need is so pronounced – he thinks Scouting for Food is the one initiative that very clearly and directly drives the meaning of service home for the boys.
“To me the most important lesson my scouts learn is that even when they think they’re not making much of a difference, they really are,” Zacharias says. “The scouts may only get back about 10% of the bags they distribute — meaning they get roughly two to seven full bags each — but when they see how their small contribution helps add to the huge amount of food that is collected as a group, they understand that any small amount of service can make a difference to someone in need.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!