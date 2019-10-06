Nurse puts life-long call to service to work for Lansing

Maureen Grady-Perovich grew up knowing she wanted to be a nurse. Born in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood, her family moved to Chicago Heights when she was an infant.
She and her eight siblings all attended Marion Catholic High School. She went on to Prairie State College and earned an Associate of Science in Nursing. She later returned to the college as an adjunct professor of nursing, a position that became full-time 12 years ago.
She continued her education while working as an emergency room nurse and ER nursing supervisor and director, earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing from Purdue University Northwest. In 2014, she earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Governors State University.
“Nursing is what I always wanted to do from the time I was very small,” said Grady-Perovich. “My sister used to be a volunteer candy striper. I would listen to her stories as a 16-year-old and at that time they got to do a lot more than they do now. I took an interest, and all I wanted to do was ER nursing.”
As a professor, she teaches classes in emergency, psychiatric, pediatric and critical care and does clinical time in area hospitals with students working with patients.
“I enjoy it. I learn a lot,” she said. “We get led into people’s lives pretty fast. It’s a privilege to get to take care of them. They tell us things they may not have even communicated to their families — their fears and joys. It’s precious and very rewarding.”
Despite her demanding work schedule, she’s made it a priority to be involved in her community. After twice running unsuccessfully for village trustee, she was elected in 2017.
Being a village trustee is an opportunity for her to give back to a village that has provided a good life for her and her family. “The village gave my husband a career and my kids a good neighborhood to live in,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to get to meet some great people. My goal is to learn something new everyday — in my profession or in the village. I learn a lot and am having fun.”
Before becoming a village trustee she spent five years as a police and fire commissioner. She also worked as a volunteer paramedic when the program was in its infancy and has been part of the Lansing Flood Committee, Lansing Volunteer Recognition Committee, a Lansing Association for Community Events ambassador and a Lansing Clean-Up volunteer. Using her nursing background, she has also done voluntary tuberculosis testing for the police and fire departments, been a Camp Quality medical volunteer, done vision and hearing screening for K-8 students, been a volunteer nurse for special needs children, administered flu shots to seniors and shut-ins and been part of the medical flight crew and ground crew for Honor Flight Chicago.
That has been especially fulfilling. When she started as a volunteer with the organization about six years ago, they were flying World War II veterans to Washington D.C. free to see the WW II monuments and other sites. The program has since expanded to include Korea and Vietnam veterans. Some of her days of volunteering with Honor Flight Chicago begin at 3 a.m., when she has to be at Midway Airport in Chicago for a send-off and then returning to the airport at 9 p.m. to welcome them back.
Grady-Perovich’s husband of 33 years is a military veteran and retired Lansing police officer. The couple has four children and two grandchildren.