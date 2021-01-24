Nutrition, fitness experts the benefits of eating and moving well

Aisha Nix-Hughes has been advising senior citizens on nutrition for three years and enjoys what she does.
“It’s rewarding to be an integral part of family and a participant’s life during the sunset of their lives,” she said. “I like to hear their stories of their past and knowing you are making a difference in their life.”
Nix-Hughes is a registered dietitian for the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, which is a part of the Franciscan Health and Wellness group in Dyer. Nix-Hughes; Mimi Rivera, a fitness coach at Anytime Fitness in Schererville; and Kim Terpstra, a group supervisor at Community Hospital Fitness Pointe in Munster. All have idea on nutrition and fitness to burnish those golden years.
So, what should seniors be eating?
The answer is as easy as A-C-D. Nix-Hughes recommends plenty of vitamins A, C and D along with iron, calcium and zinc.
“The best way to obtain vitamin and minerals and nutrients is from food,” Nix-Hughes said.
Dark, leafy green vegetables top the list. They provide vitamin A (which helps with vision) and combined with salmon, are good for calcium (which helps heart and bones). Add dried fruit and lean red meat for iron, a blood booster.
Bell peppers and citrus provide vitamin C, which helps in resisting infections. Salmon is recommended for vitamin D, which helps calcium build better bones.
Lean meat, beans, fish and poultry provide zinc, which bolsters the immune system and improves the sense of smell and taste.
Nix-Hughes stresses the importance of drinking water.
“Staying hydrated is important,” she said. “Dehydration is extremely dangerous for the elderly. Dehydration can lead to other complications — myriad things.”
But eating properly is not the only part of the equation for seniors to maintain their health. Exercise also is important, and Rivera says that the “stay moving” philosophy will help reduce risk of diseases and dependency on medication. It also will boost their immune system while preventing falls and injuries.
“Low-impact movements will greatly help our seniors to stay healthy and fit,” she said. “It is not too much about quantity, but the quality of the movements that matters more.”
She recommends stretching at five-10 minutes a day, balance and stability exercises and physical activities such as walks, bike rides and swimming. Taking group classes and consulting with a personal trainer also are recommended.
Terpstra supports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guide of getting 150 minutes of moderate aerobics a week as an immune-system booster.
“Daily exercise can improve memory and cognition, increase metabolism, enhanced mobility, flexibility and overall strength,” Terpstra said. “Walking, dancing, yoga, gardening, swimming and lifting light weights are just a few options to keep your body healthy.”
To keep the mind healthy, Terpstra suggests board games, card games, puzzles, word searches and crossword puzzles as enriching and fun.
Even those who are stuck inside can get proper activity by sticking to the basics, Rivera said.
She said squats are easy and use the same movement as sitting down in a chair and getting in and out of a car. They also can help reduce knee pain. Deadlifts use the same motion as picking an item off of the floor. Start with something light, hinge at the hips, keep the chest up and use the legs, not the back. Rivera also recommends using small steps to do step-ups to build leg strength.
And she found a way to take the dread out of sit-ups.
“Take your age and multiple it by 365,” she said. “You have performed at least that many sit-ups in your life. Think about it, when you wake up and you have to get out of bed, that is a sit-up. OK, so that is a rough estimate, but you are sitting-up more than you realize. Performing sit-ups or crunches in your routine will help as long as you are using your abs and not straining your neck.”
Getting in good habits can help you age gracefully.
“Staying active physically and mentally; eating healthy, managing stress, having a positive outlook, maintaining social connections and supportive relationships, getting plenty of rest and scheduling annual physicals are all important ways to embrace the aging process,” Terpstra said.