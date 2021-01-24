Nutrition, fitness experts the benefits of eating and moving well

To keep the mind healthy, Terpstra suggests board games, card games, puzzles, word searches and crossword puzzles as enriching and fun.

Even those who are stuck inside can get proper activity by sticking to the basics, Rivera said.

She said squats are easy and use the same movement as sitting down in a chair and getting in and out of a car. They also can help reduce knee pain. Deadlifts use the same motion as picking an item off of the floor. Start with something light, hinge at the hips, keep the chest up and use the legs, not the back. Rivera also recommends using small steps to do step-ups to build leg strength.

And she found a way to take the dread out of sit-ups.

“Take your age and multiple it by 365,” she said. “You have performed at least that many sit-ups in your life. Think about it, when you wake up and you have to get out of bed, that is a sit-up. OK, so that is a rough estimate, but you are sitting-up more than you realize. Performing sit-ups or crunches in your routine will help as long as you are using your abs and not straining your neck.”

Getting in good habits can help you age gracefully.

“Staying active physically and mentally; eating healthy, managing stress, having a positive outlook, maintaining social connections and supportive relationships, getting plenty of rest and scheduling annual physicals are all important ways to embrace the aging process,” Terpstra said.

