Girls On the Run has been helping Northwest Indiana’s girls and young women grow in confidence since 2007. The organization trains teams of girls in grades three to five and six to eight to run a 5K race.
The middle school program for grades six to eight called Heart and Sole is geared to girls at that stage.
“I look at Girls On the Run as a way for girls to find their limitless potential and to realize their true selves,” says Executive Director Jill Schleuter-Kim.
The 5K is the ultimate goal of Girls On the Run, but the organization offers much more.
“The running portion is important because it’s a goal for them to walk or run or roll across that finish line. It’s good for goal setting,” says Schleuter-Kim. “The most important part is the lessons. The curriculum helps increase confidence, competence, and developing relationships.
“When we train our coaches, we emphasize providing a space where the girls can be their authentic true selves, say what’s on their minds, talk about things they value, and express their personalities.
“In some situations those qualities are not encouraged to shine. We want them to think about what they want to do and set goals and dreams for themselves,” Schleuter-Kim says.
Girls On the Run has made a difference in the lives of Northwest Indiana girls.
“My very first team, one of my girls continued running on her own in high school and helping coach," Schleuter-Kim says. "She kept up with running, and she graduated as the valedictorian. In her college interviews she talked about Girls On the Run, and she actually got a full ride to Princeton.
“Some girls find their voices. There’s a girl with selective mutism (an anxiety disorder that prevents speech in certain situations), but she is talking with the girls on her team. In the past we’ve had other girls like that too. By the end of the season, they have started talking to the other girls on the team and gaining some confidence,” she says.
“I think in the long term we will all benefit from having girls who know their strengths and their power to make a difference in the world. That’s definitely something I think about a lot.”
The Northwest Indiana chapter holds four races the year. In the fall, Lake County teams run at the Hammond race, while most Porter and LaPorte County teams run the race at the LaPorte County fairgrounds. Both are in November, the weekend of Nov. 9 and 10 this year. In May, the organization’s largest race is held in Highland, with more than 2,000 participants. Chesterton also hosts a race with nearly 1,000 participants in the spring.
Parents whose children are interested in participating can register on the Girls On the Run website — gotrofnwi.org — in early February.
Part of the organization’s mission is to make sure every girl who wants to participate can, regardless of fees.
“We do offer our program on a sliding scale,” Schleuter-Kim says. “About 70 percent of our girls do the program with some kind of special assistance; they don’t pay the whole fee.”
“Donations help us support the program,” she added.
Donations can be made online.
With such a large scale operation, many volunteers — from coaches to race staff — also are needed to keep things running.
“People can volunteer on their own or with a group, family or business or philanthropic group,” Schleuter-Kim says.
“All of our coaches are volunteers. That’s a pretty big commitment but we do have almost 500 coaches every year. We’re actually looking for new board members right now and special event committee members. All of those applications can be found on our website.”
Girls On the Run also offers an opportunity to support it through its Solemates program.
“Solemates is our adult fundraising programs where people set physical challenges for themselves,” says Schleuter-Kim.
Participants can run, cycle, do yoga and crossfit or challenge and ask their friends and family to pledge to Girls On the Run on their behalf. "It would be a great New Year's resolution,” says Schleuter-Kim.
“We just had a few Solemates do some marathons. We had three that did the Chicago marathon, and we had a couple that did back to back marathons in one weekend for their challenge,” she says.
In addition to personal contributions, Girls On the Run thrives on support from local businesses.
“We’re always looking for businesses to support our 5Ks, and our Sneaker Soiree in April,” Schleuter-Kim says. “It’s a lot of fun. People wear cocktail attire and sneakers.”
That event is scheduled for April 18, 2020, at the Patrician Banquet Center in Schererville. For more information, visit gotrofnwi.org.