Sometimes, all it takes is a little puppy love to lift your mood.
As activities director for Hartsfield Village, Sally Boss has seen pets brighten the moods of her residents.
“I have seen someone who does not leave their room and does not have much social interaction light up when a pet visits them and become a completely different person smiling, laughing and conversing much more than they usually would,” she said.
Experts say interacting with a pet can help reduce stress and increase social interaction and physical activity of senior citizens whether they live alone or in group facilities.
“Some of the physical benefits of interaction with pets have been proven to lower blood pressure and stabilize a heart rate,” Boss said. “Pets also provide sensory stimulation, such as touching their soft fur or feeling their warm bodies, which provides a sense of comfort.”
Taking care of a pet gives seniors a sense of responsibility and increases the chances that they will take care of themselves better as well, she said.
“Socially, pets have the potential to reduce feelings of loneliness while promoting feelings of companionship and belonging with seniors,” Boss said.
Pets can even increase social interaction by sparking memories, generating conversation and building bridges with others based on shared experiences that might not otherwise have been brought to light, she said.
Furry friends may even improve a person’s mental state.
“Pets can help reduce stress and anxiety, which can be common among the elderly population,” Boss said. “When you have a furry friend by your side, it can be calming, soothing and relaxing because it gives a sense of security, safety and protection.”
Dr. Brenda Dines, a veterinarian at the Humane Society Calumet Area in Munster, said having a pet can be beneficial to seniors who live alone or who are limited in their ability to travel.
“With a pet they can have constant companionship, a sense of need and a source of interaction that may otherwise be lacking,” she said.
While there are several opportunities for volunteering at the shelter, there are also several senior cats and dogs available for adoption.
“There are some seniors that want to walk a couple miles a day and acquire a middle age dog to go for walks with, while there are others that are looking for a cuddly companion to snuggle up with on the couch,” she said. “There are so many animals at shelters just waiting for the chance to find their perfect senior companion.”
Hartsfield Village, a continuing care retirement community in Munster, allows small pets. Family members are welcome to bring pets for visits as well.
“We allow family members to bring their loved one’s pets here to visit as long as we have a copy of their up-to-date shot records, because we understand how important it is to have a familiar companion,” Boss said.
The facility also offers a pet therapy program that visits regularly, giving residents the opportunity to spend time with animals.
“People look forward to when the dogs come, and it makes their day,” Boss said.
Interaction with four-legged visitors can also significantly improve the lives of those undergoing therapy, she said.
“I think this is because animals have the power to provide a sense of acceptance and a non-judgmental atmosphere,” Boss said. “Seniors may have insecurities during their rehabilitation because their abilities might be different from what they were in the past.”
Sometimes the animal can give reluctant residents the needed encouragement to get up and moving, she said. Pets even can help someone momentarily forget pain.
“Whether it be emotional, physical or mental suffering, the distraction of a pet can change negative thoughts or feelings to positive ones,” she said.
Although cats and dogs are the most common furry visitors, Boss says birds and other animals occasionally come around.
“One particular bird was a playful cockatiel, and I remember he used to sit on the resident’s shoulders and talk to him,” she said. “We would bring him to the people having a bad day to cheer them up.”
The cockatiel walked over the residents’ shoulders, tickling their ears and making tweet noises, Boss said.
“He would allow them to gently pet his head, give kisses and stand on their fingers,” she said. “By the end of the visits, the person would be laughing, smiling and playing with the bird while forgetting all about whatever was bothering them.”