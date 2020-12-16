Oatmeal Bake kicks off holiday festivities for yoga center owner

When the holidays finally arrive, it’s nice to take a deep breath and enjoy every part of the celebration.

As the owner of Now Yoga Club & Community Center in St. John, Sarah Johnson understands living in the moment and appreciating the here-and-now. She also learned at a young age that the right foods help fuel your body to help you achieve that goal.

That's why one of her best holiday memories includes Banana Almond Butter Oatmeal Bake, a recipe made by her mom, Robin Dal Santo, and the wise words of her maternal grandmother, Grace Lorenzen.

“When I was a little girl and each year the day had arrived to finally decorate the house for Christmas, my mom and I would start the morning by making an oatmeal bake. I was sure this gave us all the energy we needed to turn the house into a winter wonderland. My Grandma Grace would say that oatmeal made for a great breakfast because it would ‘stick to your bones.’ When I was really young, I remember actually being very concerned about this concept. I wasn’t sure I wanted oatmeal stuck to my bones at all! Long after learning about figures of speech, I have continued to enjoy this tradition of hot oatmeal and decorating for the most wonderful time of year.