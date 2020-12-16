Oatmeal Bake kicks off holiday festivities for yoga center owner

When the holidays finally arrive, it’s nice to take a deep breath and enjoy every part of the celebration.
As the owner of Now Yoga Club & Community Center in St. John, Sarah Johnson understands living in the moment and appreciating the here-and-now. She also learned at a young age that the right foods help fuel your body to help you achieve that goal.
That's why one of her best holiday memories includes Banana Almond Butter Oatmeal Bake, a recipe made by her mom, Robin Dal Santo, and the wise words of her maternal grandmother, Grace Lorenzen.
“When I was a little girl and each year the day had arrived to finally decorate the house for Christmas, my mom and I would start the morning by making an oatmeal bake. I was sure this gave us all the energy we needed to turn the house into a winter wonderland. My Grandma Grace would say that oatmeal made for a great breakfast because it would ‘stick to your bones.’ When I was really young, I remember actually being very concerned about this concept. I wasn’t sure I wanted oatmeal stuck to my bones at all! Long after learning about figures of speech, I have continued to enjoy this tradition of hot oatmeal and decorating for the most wonderful time of year.
"Now that my little girl is 2 years old and already enjoying helping me in the kitchen. It makes me smile to know we will continue baking various oatmeal casseroles and breakfast cakes for years to come. I hope you enjoy this Banana Almond Butter Oatmeal Bake with your family too!”
Banana Almond Butter Oatmeal Bake
Ingredients
2 cups rolled oats
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
A couple shakes of Himalayan pink salt*
A few shakes of ground cinnamon
1/2 cup almond milk*
1/3 cup butter, melted
2 eggs
2 ripe, mashed bananas
2 tablespoons almond butter*
*Feel free to use any milk, nut butter and salt of your choice.
Optional (delicious) additional ingredient: Add two drops of Young Living Nutmeg essential oil to the wet ingredients.
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mix the oats, brown sugar, baking powder, salt and cinnamon together in a bowl. In a separate bowl mix the almond milk, eggs, bananas, and butter. Then mix all these ingredients from both bowls together. Pour in a lightly greased/buttered 8x8 baking dish and bake for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and warm the almond butter in the microwave to drizzle over this hot oatmeal bake. Cut into squares and enjoy!
