Odyssey Foundation helps veterans, others build more than their golf game

“We’ve created an event that is pieced together throughout the entire week,” Halikias said. “We were actually able to offer this event to more veterans because of the extended times of play. Now we can include 200 people spread out throughout the week.”

The veterans, who reside throughout Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland, often stay in touch between rounds, keeping the friendly competitions going though they don’t see one another in person.

“We’ve reinvented the wheel. We had to come up with creative ways to keep them engaged and keep them feeling like they were part of a bigger group,” Halikias said. “Although the rules have changed, the heart of what we’re about has not, and there’s nobody better than veterans to adapt. They’ve been good about reaching out to each other.”

The course is open to the public and playing it offers not only an opportunity to get some exercise but also to give back.

“Anybody who plays the course is donating to the foundation, so any dollar that comes in doesn’t go anywhere else,” Halikias said. “It goes back to operating the course so we can provide these benefits to individuals.”