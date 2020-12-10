Odyssey Foundation helps veterans, others build more than their golf game

Golf for the greater good — that’s the mission of a Southland organization that combines the love of the game with giving back.
The Odyssey Golf Foundation, based in Oak Brook, provides therapeutic benefits to veterans, active military personnel and children and adults with special needs.
Lisa Halikias, executive director of the Odyssey Golf Foundation and Odyssey Charities, says the nonprofit organization began six years ago with the intent to give back to those who have given so much more.
“We believe that the outdoor, fresh air experience, in the company of fellow veterans, provides the opportunity for camaraderie, therapeutic and recreational benefits that contribute to the overall social, emotional and physical well being of our veterans,” she said.
The organization has expanded to include individuals with disabilities, as well as amputees, and works with other nonprofits to assist them with their fundraising activities at the Odyssey Golf Course and facilities at 19110 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park.
Before COVID-19 restrictions, the organization held a golf outing each week during which nearly 150 veterans gathered to play golf, enjoy breakfast and lunch and converse with one another. To keep attendee numbers down, the organization opted this year to hold several smaller outings throughout the week.
“We’ve created an event that is pieced together throughout the entire week,” Halikias said. “We were actually able to offer this event to more veterans because of the extended times of play. Now we can include 200 people spread out throughout the week.”
The veterans, who reside throughout Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland, often stay in touch between rounds, keeping the friendly competitions going though they don’t see one another in person.
“We’ve reinvented the wheel. We had to come up with creative ways to keep them engaged and keep them feeling like they were part of a bigger group,” Halikias said. “Although the rules have changed, the heart of what we’re about has not, and there’s nobody better than veterans to adapt. They’ve been good about reaching out to each other.”
The course is open to the public and playing it offers not only an opportunity to get some exercise but also to give back.
“Anybody who plays the course is donating to the foundation, so any dollar that comes in doesn’t go anywhere else,” Halikias said. “It goes back to operating the course so we can provide these benefits to individuals.”
Though the cold weather will close the course on particularly wintry days, Halikias says the foundation remains open through the winter.
“We’ve vowed not to close, but on the coldest days, the course can’t be played,” she said. “We’re committed to whenever we have a break in the weather, we’ll remain open so we can encourage play on any days that the weather allows it.”
The foundation is also making plans to continue its annual Military Cup event next year as it looks for opportunities to raise funds. To sponsor veterans and outings, visit odysseygolffoundation.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!