Offerings at city's largest park limited only by the imagination

The largest park in Portage has been around for decades.

The widely popular Imagination Glen facility on the city's east side offers more than 270 acres of space and a large range of activities.

It all got started in 1976, when the city authorized the purchase of the property between Ind. Hwy. 149 and McCool Road for more than $457,000, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.

It wasn’t until 1977 that the park got its name from submissions from about 250 students in a Portage Jaycees contest.

Imagination Place, a submission from Kevin Pleasant, a third-grader at the time, was selected as the winner, according to the city. City officials then tweaked it to Imagination Glen.

More than 40 years later, Imagination Glen remains a popular place for children and adults.

Lori Wilkie, superintendent of Portage Parks and Recreation, said athletic pursuits abound at Imagination Glen with softball and soccer complexes and two sand volleyball courts.

The softball complex were recently upgraded thanks to a $200,000 matching grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.