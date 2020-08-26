Offerings at city's largest park limited only by the imagination

The largest park in Portage has been around for decades.
The widely popular Imagination Glen facility on the city's east side offers more than 270 acres of space and a large range of activities.
It all got started in 1976, when the city authorized the purchase of the property between Ind. Hwy. 149 and McCool Road for more than $457,000, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.
It wasn’t until 1977 that the park got its name from submissions from about 250 students in a Portage Jaycees contest.
Imagination Place, a submission from Kevin Pleasant, a third-grader at the time, was selected as the winner, according to the city. City officials then tweaked it to Imagination Glen.
More than 40 years later, Imagination Glen remains a popular place for children and adults.
Lori Wilkie, superintendent of Portage Parks and Recreation, said athletic pursuits abound at Imagination Glen with softball and soccer complexes and two sand volleyball courts.
The softball complex were recently upgraded thanks to a $200,000 matching grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The grant helped fund improvements including new ball field fencing and restroom facilities, concession stand expansion and the addition of a shelter at the softball complex.
Besides local leagues, the softball fields have hosted the National Softball Association World Series, Wilkie said.
She said many private soccer leagues use the Imagination Glen fields, and the parks department offers leagues that attract hundreds of participants each year.
Imagination Glen includes a 1,100-square-foot, lighted, outdoor BMX track, cosponsored by the Steel Wheels BMX organization, that has hosted a variety of BMX activities.
The Stars and Stripes Nationals event is among the programs staged there, Wilkie said.
The Steel Wheels BMX group holds practices, clinics and racing camps there typically between May and September. Steel Wheels also has an indoor track for colder weather.
And Imagination Glen offers the Outback Trail, Wilkie said. The 10-mile trail system features paths for different mountain biking skill levels. Hikers and runners also use the facility.
But the glen's imagination doesn't stop there.
There are two playgrounds and open play space for children, Wilkie said. Imagination Glen also offers a nature preserve, picnic shelters and access to fishing on Salt Creek, she said.
Like parks in other communities, Portage was required to restrict and adjust activities at Imagination Glen this year because of COVID-19.
“The playgrounds were closed by order of (Gov. Eric Holcomb) but have since reopened,” Wilkie said. “Our spring softball and soccer leagues were postponed until later this year.”
Visit inportageparks.com/imagination-glen/ for information about Imagination Glen and steelwheelsbmx.com for information about the Steel Wheels BMX organization.
