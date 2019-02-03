One of the more common problems for which my patients require treatment is for difficulty in breathing, and the most common reason for patients to undergo sinus surgery is "chronic rhinosinusitis," more commonly referred to as "chronic sinusitis."
Chronic sinusitis is usually characterized by inflammation that remains in the nose and sinuses and does not go away over time. Infection, nasal polyps, allergies or irritants and other factors may cause this inflammation of the nose and sinuses.
Consequently, patients who suffer from chronic sinusitis will usually find that their breathing is impaired, and they may experience pressure, pain and congestion in their nose and sinuses. They may also experience other problems as a result of their chronic sinusitis, such as snoring, mouth breathing and headaches.
In the past, if they failed non-invasive treatments, patients suffering from serious recurrent or chronic sinusitis were met with the prospect of invasive surgery to adequately treat their sinus problems.
However, with invasive sinus surgery, patients regularly have reasonable concerns about recovery time as well as post-operative pain and discomfort.
Balloon Sinuplasty
Recent advances in sinus surgery have led to the development of a non-painful and minimally invasive sinus procedure called Balloon Sinuplasty. The procedure is an appropriate treatment for certain patients who have chronic and/or recurrent sinusitis and positive findings on a CT scan. Balloon Sinuplasty also can be used as a supplemental procedure to traditional invasive sinus surgery and may be used in patients who have persistent sinus disease despite previous sinus surgery.
The procedure has been extensively studied and shown to be safe and effective, and it can serve as a minimally invasive treatment option to traditional invasive sinus surgery.
In a Balloon Sinuplasty procedure, a small, flexible balloon catheter is inserted into the sinus cavity along the area of sinus blockage. The balloon is then inflated, which dilates and enlarges the opening of the sinus drainage passageway and can move — as needed — cartilage and tissue, which can obstruct the airway. This ultimately relieves the sinus obstruction without the need for cutting or removal of tissue that takes place with traditional invasive surgery. The balloon is then deflated and removed from the nose.
If they are interested, patients can watch the entire procedure in real-time on a high definition video screen while it is being performed endoscopically to confirm the anatomic location of the sinus blockage or blockages. In addition, video images of the procedure and the anatomy can be provided as well. High resolution images obtained during the procedure can be particularly informative when polyps or other pathology are discovered.
Unlike traditional sinus surgery, in which a patient is under anesthesia and unaware of what is taking place during their surgery, I believe real-time observation during a balloon procedure allows patients to see what is being performed and empowers them to maintain a level of control over their treatment and care.
The procedure takes far less time than other more invasive sinus surgery and can be performed in-office without general anesthesia (so food and drink are typically permitted prior to the procedure) in less than 60 minutes.
The majority of patients who have undergone the procedure experience relief soon after the procedure, and with minimal downtime they may return to their normal activities within 24 to 48 hours.
Covered by insurance plans
Favorable patient outcomes and overall satisfaction with the procedure have prompted improved health insurance coverage for Balloon Sinuplasty. Patients can now undergo an in-office procedure at a lower cost with decreased risk of complications. Previously, patients who couldn’t afford to pay out-of-pocket for Balloon Sinuplasty had no choice but to undergo invasive sinus surgery that would be covered by their health insurance.
Since health plans now more than ever cover Balloon Sinuplasty in the office, patients suffering from chronic or acute sinusitis can be considered for a minimally invasive office procedure and avoid the possible side effects of general anesthesia.
Procedure can be painless
Not every patient’s sinus condition can be treated by Balloon Sinuplasty, and traditional sinus surgery remains a very important and relevant procedure for many people. However, it is important to understand that Balloon Sinuplasty has been established as an advanced and nearly pain-free option in the treatment of chronic sinusitis for patients.
Patients are understandably weary of undergoing any surgery. After all, it’s reasonable for a patient to think it will be painful and that a week of down time can be overwhelming.
In light of these concerns, Balloon Sinuplasty can be an ideal procedure for many patients. Instead of undergoing an invasive sinus surgery, a patient can undergo a Balloon Sinuplasty procedure where no tissue is removed from a patient’s sinus cavity.
There is no disruption to their anatomy, and the procedure can be painless when compared to traditional sinus surgery.