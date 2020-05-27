Ogden Dunes to shore up shoreline while working toward permanent solution to erosion problems

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It's a decades-old problem that hasn't washed away.

Officials have plans they believe can address the Lake Michigan shoreline erosion issues in Ogden Dunes, but legal and financial issues have stalled the proposals designed to help the town's 4,630 feet of shoreline.

The natural flow of sand and sediment has been disrupted by man-made structures in Lake Michigan, said Rodger Howell, chairman of the Beach Nourishment and Protection Committee for Ogden Dunes.

“The result has meant decades of unnatural, man-made erosion and beach starvation at the Portage Lakefront and Ogden Dunes,” Howell said. “Even during low lake levels and especially when the water level is high.”

Sheet piling was added along the shoreline in the mid-1980s, and stone was added to reinforce it in an effort to protect Ogden Dunes. In the 1990s, more sheet piling was installed in that area.

As Lake Michigan waters rise, erosion has worsened.

Late last year, Ogden Dunes declared a state of emergency, and town police began restricting access to the shoreline.