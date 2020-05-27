Ogden Dunes to shore up shoreline while working toward permanent solution to erosion problems

It's a decades-old problem that hasn't washed away.
Officials have plans they believe can address the Lake Michigan shoreline erosion issues in Ogden Dunes, but legal and financial issues have stalled the proposals designed to help the town's 4,630 feet of shoreline.
The natural flow of sand and sediment has been disrupted by man-made structures in Lake Michigan, said Rodger Howell, chairman of the Beach Nourishment and Protection Committee for Ogden Dunes.
“The result has meant decades of unnatural, man-made erosion and beach starvation at the Portage Lakefront and Ogden Dunes,” Howell said. “Even during low lake levels and especially when the water level is high.”
Sheet piling was added along the shoreline in the mid-1980s, and stone was added to reinforce it in an effort to protect Ogden Dunes. In the 1990s, more sheet piling was installed in that area.
As Lake Michigan waters rise, erosion has worsened.
Late last year, Ogden Dunes declared a state of emergency, and town police began restricting access to the shoreline.
The town and 50 residents then filed a federal lawsuit against the National Park Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Interior Department over denial of permits for shoreline protection work.
“The town’s shoreline protection system is at imminent risk of failure, and at least one section of the steel wall has already experienced a failure,” the lawsuit said. “If any portion of the sheet piling and stone protection fails, the town’s infrastructure, including town-owned dunes, beach access ways, roads and utilities — and 60-plus private homes — are in danger of total destruction.”
Repairs to provide long-term protection for the town could cost more than $10 million. Ogden Dunes leaders have discussed funding options including a bond issue.
Emergency repairs also have been pursued to provide short-term relief. That involves placing stone protection along Ogden Dune's seawall, Howell said.
He said a federal judge and the Army Corps of Engineers authorized that work, expected to be completed in early May, but the National Park Service issued citations that stopped the work.
About a week after the work stopped, Ogden Dunes petitioned the U.S. Department of Justice for a decision. “And as a result, we received a permit from the (National Park Service) to continue emergency repairs,” Howell said.
Still, “we need a permanent solution,” Howell said, calling the legal situation “very fluid.” Town officials hope for a resolution soon.
Besides the legal and funding complications, COVID-19 also has affected the repairs to the shoreline system.
“Understandably, the pandemic is slowing response times and curtailed in-person meetings with state and federal agencies, contractors and taxpayers to understand the situation real time,” Howell said, adding that close-knit Ogden Dunes community won't get discouraged by these struggles.
