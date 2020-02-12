One large diamond is back though Albert's consultant admits trends are hard to pin down

When it comes to engagement rings, the focus has been clear. Regardless of the setting or the styling, the diamond has been the star.
And, according to at least one expert, that is increasingly the case: It’s all about the rock.
“Within the last 12 to 18 months especially, the focus has been on larger diamonds in simpler settings,” says Staci Kaufman, lead bridal consultant at Albert’s Diamond Jewelers in Schererville and Merrillville. “Brides are looking for daintier bands and solitaires to help ensure that the diamond is the clear focal point of the ring.”
Simplicity, Kaufman says, is the name of the game. As diamond sizes increase — with 1.5- and, increasingly, 2-carat stones becoming the norm — brides are opting for a more classic setting to better showcase that gem and stand the test of time.
This is replacing the long-popular halo setting, wherein a number of smaller diamonds encircle the main stone. While the general idea was to make the center diamond appear larger, many brides these days tend to consider the look too busy.
“The feeling for some brides these days is that those additional stones just take away from the center diamond,” Kaufman says.
In terms of the diamonds, Kaufman notes that size is taking precedence over color and clarity but cut is still important. Classic cuts such as oval and round have maintained their timeless appeal, while the cushion cut — something of a squarish cross between princess and round — has tailed off a bit. And though it’s too early to predict just where things will head in 2020, Kaufman says emerald and princess cuts promise to be big.
“We’ve already seen the princess cut getting more popular,” she says. “Not as much with emerald so far, but it’s early in the year.”
What isn’t hard to predict is the continued influence of social media on ring styles and trends. Kaufman notices that many of the brides looking for solitaires and dainty bands at Albert’s seem to be getting their ideas from popular stops on the internet. It’s not unusual, for example, for a typical consultation to involve scrolling through a number of celebrity ring photos or a series of shots from Pinterest.
“Social media also seems to be where many brides are picking up on the idea of stacked bands,” Kaufman explains. “There are hundreds of examples on Pinterest of bookending or stacking bands to help create a unique look.”
That explains the continued popularity of Verragio, a brand that focuses on bands with heavy detail and styling that represent almost the opposite of simplicity. Especially when it comes to something as personal as a wedding or engagement ring, few trends are uniformly popular across the board.
“Trends by definition are constantly changing,” she says. “I’m amazed by the number of people who will come in to change their rings after five years because the trends have changed. The most important thing is to pick out a style and a setting that really expresses who you are.”