One large diamond is back though Albert's consultant admits trends are hard to pin down

When it comes to engagement rings, the focus has been clear. Regardless of the setting or the styling, the diamond has been the star.

And, according to at least one expert, that is increasingly the case: It’s all about the rock.

“Within the last 12 to 18 months especially, the focus has been on larger diamonds in simpler settings,” says Staci Kaufman, lead bridal consultant at Albert’s Diamond Jewelers in Schererville and Merrillville. “Brides are looking for daintier bands and solitaires to help ensure that the diamond is the clear focal point of the ring.”

Simplicity, Kaufman says, is the name of the game. As diamond sizes increase — with 1.5- and, increasingly, 2-carat stones becoming the norm — brides are opting for a more classic setting to better showcase that gem and stand the test of time.

This is replacing the long-popular halo setting, wherein a number of smaller diamonds encircle the main stone. While the general idea was to make the center diamond appear larger, many brides these days tend to consider the look too busy.

“The feeling for some brides these days is that those additional stones just take away from the center diamond,” Kaufman says.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}