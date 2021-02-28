One thing the pandemic hasn't changed is brides' desire for that special dress

It's an unusual time for couples planning to tie the knot.
With restrictions of the pandemic that have whittled guest lists and placed limits on venues coupled with the uncertainty of what’s ahead, a lot of concessions and adjustments have been made to create a dream day while being mindful of safety. One area of the planning that brides don’t seem to be compromising on is style. While the guest list might have to be scaled down, the dress doesn’t have to be.
One of the biggest trends in wedding dresses right now are the sleeves. The sleeveless look is a timeless one that will probably never go out of fashion, but right now it’s all about the sleeves, says Renee Fennell, owner of Paris House of Bridal in Michigan City.
“Sleeves are definitely the rage ... long, three-quarter, short and cap sleeves. We offer a detachable option for sleeves and most brides love the option to change their look for the receptions,” she said. “Bold puff sleeves and blouson sleeves feel poetic and romantic. Lots of brides are thinking outside the box with not just strapless, but off-shoulder or plunging necklines.”
Tracy O’Brien, owner of Purple Door Bridal Boutique in Lowell, sees sleeves as a being more personal choice than a hot trend. “Brides love sleeves, but they are definitely something you need to try on and see if you love them,” she said. “If girls find they don’t love sleeves, brides are going with beautiful fur wraps for themselves and their bridal party — plus they look great in pictures."
While the sleeves may be getting bigger, the central part of the dress is getting slimmer and more form fitting. O’Brien said that this classic sleeker look in satin is making a comeback. Fennell said this sought-out "fit and flare" style is one that "hugs your body through the bust and waist, but is a bit forgiving in the hips and is one of the most flattering styles on all body types as it creates an hourglass look."
Simply-styled dresses are being accented with accessories to add a flair of elegance. According to Fennell, brides are going for “Gatsby styling with pearls, sparkling crystals, bows, satin sheaths, drop-waists and fitted silhouettes.”
Still, Fennell said that ball gowns remain the classic wedding dress shape that brides love for the “princess” feel.
She did note the trend toward color in wedding gowns. “Very little pure while is sold anymore. Almost all brides are going with ivory, champagne, blush and nude colors,” said Fennell. “Illusion and peekaboo see-through midriffs and side cut outs are also very popular.”
While weddings may be smaller, O’Brien said that brides are still getting the dresses they want. “Surprisingly, with all that is happening, people are still in love and still want to have weddings no matter what they need to do to be together.”