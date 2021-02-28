 Skip to main content
One thing the pandemic hasn't changed is brides' desire for that special dress
It's an unusual time for couples planning to tie the knot.

With restrictions of the pandemic that have whittled guest lists and placed limits on venues coupled with the uncertainty of what’s ahead, a lot of concessions and adjustments have been made to create a dream day while being mindful of safety. One area of the planning that brides don’t seem to be compromising on is style. While the guest list might have to be scaled down, the dress doesn’t have to be.

One of the biggest trends in wedding dresses right now are the sleeves. The sleeveless look is a timeless one that will probably never go out of fashion, but right now it’s all about the sleeves, says Renee Fennell, owner of Paris House of Bridal in Michigan City.

“Sleeves are definitely the rage ... long, three-quarter, short and cap sleeves. We offer a detachable option for sleeves and most brides love the option to change their look for the receptions,” she said. “Bold puff sleeves and blouson sleeves feel poetic and romantic. Lots of brides are thinking outside the box with not just strapless, but off-shoulder or plunging necklines.”

Tracy O’Brien, owner of Purple Door Bridal Boutique in Lowell, sees sleeves as a being more personal choice than a hot trend. “Brides love sleeves, but they are definitely something you need to try on and see if you love them,” she said. “If girls find they don’t love sleeves, brides are going with beautiful fur wraps for themselves and their bridal party — plus they look great in pictures."

While the sleeves may be getting bigger, the central part of the dress is getting slimmer and more form fitting. O’Brien said that this classic sleeker look in satin is making a comeback. Fennell said this sought-out "fit and flare" style is one that "hugs your body through the bust and waist, but is a bit forgiving in the hips and is one of the most flattering styles on all body types as it creates an hourglass look."

Simply-styled dresses are being accented with accessories to add a flair of elegance. According to Fennell, brides are going for “Gatsby styling with pearls, sparkling crystals, bows, satin sheaths, drop-waists and fitted silhouettes.”

Still, Fennell said that ball gowns remain the classic wedding dress shape that brides love for the “princess” feel.

She did note the trend toward color in wedding gowns. “Very little pure while is sold anymore. Almost all brides are going with ivory, champagne, blush and nude colors,” said Fennell. “Illusion and peekaboo see-through midriffs and side cut outs are also very popular.”

While weddings may be smaller, O’Brien said that brides are still getting the dresses they want. “Surprisingly, with all that is happening, people are still in love and still want to have weddings no matter what they need to do to be together.”

Well-dressed groom

While much of the attention is on what the bride and her bridesmaids are wearing, menswear is also a critical component of the wedding. Styles for the guys are also constantly evolving.

Charlotte Sitarski, owner of Elegance Wedding & Evening Wear in Highland, has noticed that the slimmer fit has carried over to menswear. Slim-fit styles in suits and tuxedos are wildly popular.

Grooms are also straying from tradition and going with darker colors. “It’s not just traditional black now, but various grays, different hues of blues, some burgundy and even green is an option in suits,” she said.

Tom Buczynski is vice president and owner of Louie’s Tux Shop, which has 16 locations in Indiana, including in Merrillville and Portage. He is seeing more unique looks for grooms, with “brighter colors or vivid accessories” and more traditional looks for the groomsmen.

“Different shades of blue along with gray are still dominating for most of the weddings today,” he said. “The tones will continue to work well due to their ability to work in almost any environment, from rustic to industrial. Three-piece looks with accessory appointments that complement the bridesmaids are also trending.”

Sitarski has also noted a comeback of the bow tie. “We’re going away from long ties and back again to bow ties,” she said.

Buczynski encourages couples to shop local for all aspects of the wedding. “With the state of the wedding and event industry, it has been crushed by the pandemic more than any other," he said. "The majority of your wedding vendors are independent operators who live in your neighborhoods, from florists to photographers, DJs to caterers, bridal shops to makeup artists.”

Bridal party

As the pandemic has put a damper on huge celebrations and big wedding parties, the number of groomsmen and bridesmaids has shrunken. 

And while the brides may still be going all-out with the dress of their dreams, bridesmaids dresses are going a little less formal. Having custom gowns made or fulfilling large orders has been complicated by the pandemic.

Getting gowns for bridesmaids and the bride can require a little more time for completion, said Tracy O’Brien, owner of Purple Door Bridal Boutique in Lowell. “There’s a lot of hope for normalcy as we get later into the year, and I’m still really busy. The volume of brides has not changed, but the timeline to order a gown is taking four to eight weeks longer to get than last year.”

Rules for bridesmaid dresses have gone out the window in recent months. Renee Fennell, owner of Paris House of Bridal in Michigan City, has seen everything from cowl necklines to jumpsuits to mock turtlenecks to midi dresses to velvet.

Charlotte Sitarski, owner of Elegance Wedding & Evening Wear in Highland, has noticed more subtle hues creeping into color themes than in than in recent years. “We’re gong into a lot of dusty greens and smokey blues and a desert rose/dusty rose type of color,” she said.

