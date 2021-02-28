One thing the pandemic hasn't changed is brides' desire for that special dress

It's an unusual time for couples planning to tie the knot.

With restrictions of the pandemic that have whittled guest lists and placed limits on venues coupled with the uncertainty of what’s ahead, a lot of concessions and adjustments have been made to create a dream day while being mindful of safety. One area of the planning that brides don’t seem to be compromising on is style. While the guest list might have to be scaled down, the dress doesn’t have to be.

One of the biggest trends in wedding dresses right now are the sleeves. The sleeveless look is a timeless one that will probably never go out of fashion, but right now it’s all about the sleeves, says Renee Fennell, owner of Paris House of Bridal in Michigan City.

“Sleeves are definitely the rage ... long, three-quarter, short and cap sleeves. We offer a detachable option for sleeves and most brides love the option to change their look for the receptions,” she said. “Bold puff sleeves and blouson sleeves feel poetic and romantic. Lots of brides are thinking outside the box with not just strapless, but off-shoulder or plunging necklines.”