While traditionalists and entrepreneurs often clash over the notion of bringing retail development to natural spaces, the farmers market generally stands as a common ground for both sides of this divide.
There's something about the opportunity to support local artisans and craftsmen in a seasonal setting outdoors.
That’s the idea behind the Cedar Lake Farmers Market, which brings more than 50 local retail and food purveyors to the shore of the town’s titular body of water twice a month in a community event, as residents and visitors browse and stroll and socialize.
That’s the Cedar Lake that Kelly Dykstra came to know and love on summer visits to her family’s cottage growing up. Now a full-time resident with a growing family of her own, Dykstra was researching local farmers markets where she could sell her essential oils when she came up with the idea of trying to start one at home.
“I called the town and had a conversation with Sarah (Rutschmann, in the town administrator's office), who thought it would be a great idea to bring something amazing like this to Cedar Lake and encouraged me along the way,” Dykstra recalls. “I then got to know Jill (Murr), the town administrator, who was also great with getting this going as well. The town council met and voted unanimously for this to be brought to our area and approved me as the event coordinator.”
From that simple idea (and a lot of hard work) was born a market that opened in late May with a robust turnout of vendors and shoppers.
“We were blown away with the attendance for our opening day on May 29,” she says. “There was a constant flow of people coming in to listen to the live music and eat and shop.”
Dykstra expects 45-55 vendors for each market, selling everything from handmade jewelry to baked goods, plus a host of food booths and food trucks.
Among the vendors is Betty Postma, who has been selling her BakerBetty jarbreads around the Region for the past few years and is excited about the potential of Cedar Lake.
“I really enjoy Cedar Lake and all of the friendly people I've met there in recent years,” Postma says. “I've been baking jarbreads for 35 years and doing it as a business for almost four years now, and they've always done well in vendor markets, so I wanted to try this new, exciting venue. Kelly is a good friend and a great organizer, and I know she’ll make it a grand success.”
Dykstra says there will be special guests and events throughout the season set to run through October, including Hula-Hoop contests, balloon artists, face painters and bounce houses for the kids.
“Our ultimate goal for the market is to bring our community together, to provide a place to eat, listen to live music and shop for local products, from food to one-of-a-kind artisan items,” Dykstra explains. “We have lots of green space to play, relax and watch the boats on the lake, as well as the beautiful sunset as we wind down each night.”