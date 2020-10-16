Orland Park pickleball tourney to showcase the top players in racquet-sport mashup

Pickleball anyone?
Limber up your elbows and practice those sneaky underhand serves. It may come in handy when Orland Park hosts its third annual Fall Pickleball Tournament from 9 a.m to Noon on Oct. 20 at the Orland Park Sportsplex. The top 16 players will go at it for bragging rights.
Over the past four years, local pickleball interest grow from handful of diehard regulars to “a large group of that plays outdoors at Doogan Park from April through October," said Kurt Heinlen, Recreation Division manager for the village. "After that they come inside at the Sportsplex to play from November through March.”
How many pickleballers does he expect for the Oct. 20 show-down?
“We hope to get around 30-40 players in this tournament,” said Heinlen, who’s quick to credit veteran players Oriano Pagnucci and Dennis Gorecki for driving the passion in Orland Park. “Both of these players helped organize regular play, and they’re a huge help running the tournament. Their participation is greatly appreciated. They’ve helped create another opportunity for the senior population in Orland Park to stay active.”
Pickleball is still primarily a senior sport. It's easier on older knees and hips.
The court is more compact—scaled down from tennis court size to something near badminton court dimensions. So there’s not so much lateral movement —all that frantic lunging to the right and left — found in competition tennis. Pickleball more resembles table tennis—without the table. Short strokes, loads of spin. Tons of strategy. There are no 80 mph over-hand serves. (Another selling point for those with well-used shoulders.) Consider this a finesse game that also offers a decent morning work-out.
This mashup of Ping-Pong and tennis played on a surface striped somewhat like a badminton court was created on-the-fly one afternoon in 1965 by three Washington state golf buddies named Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum. The pals came home from the links to find a herd of grumpy kids moping around all hot and cranky and bored. There was a badminton pitch already set up on one driveway. The three dads got to work lowering the net and marking boundry squares on the ground. A band saw was put to good use cutting crude paddles from scrap wood. A small Wiffle Ball is often cited as the original pickleball orb. (That subject is still up for debate.)
And there you have the origins of pickleball—more or less.
The origins of the name are slightly murkier. One story has the sport being named for Pickles the pooch. Another version has the original green ball being smashed flat during heated play to resemble a pickle.
Today there are an estimated 3.3 million casual players in the U.S. with an average age of 54. The sport is played in at least 56 countries.
Heinlen said the typical Orland Park pickleball player is “between 55 and 80,” though there are no lower age restrictions to play on Orland Park courts.
Pagnucci regularly takes on his 40-something son and four young grandkids in spirited matches — and occasionally loses.
Pagnucci picked up pickleball several years ago when he cut back on playing in several 35-and-older basketball leagues because of wrist and back problems.
“Pickleball is reasonable,” he said. “There are no special shoes to buy. I wear plain athletic shoes. The paddles range from about $50 for a perfectly fine wooden paddle for a beginner to $200 for the nicer graphite models. It’s a fun game. And Orland Park has been so supportive. We started out with three dedicated pickleball courts, and we’re moving up to six courts. We have 65 or 70 players on our email list. It’s been great.”
Dee Singletary started playing pickleball “three or four years ago” and is a regular on the Orland Park courts when COVID-19 isn’t a concern. She meets up with her friends on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at the Orland Park Sportsplex.
“I still consider myself a skilled newbie,” she said. “I played Ping-Pong in college and racquetball until a few years ago. You have to re-calibrate your brain for pickleball. It’s a different game. I play for fun, for the camaraderie.”
If you would like to know more about pickleball in Orland Park, call 708-403-5000.
