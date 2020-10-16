Orland Park pickleball tourney to showcase the top players in racquet-sport mashup

Pickleball anyone?

Limber up your elbows and practice those sneaky underhand serves. It may come in handy when Orland Park hosts its third annual Fall Pickleball Tournament from 9 a.m to Noon on Oct. 20 at the Orland Park Sportsplex. The top 16 players will go at it for bragging rights.

Over the past four years, local pickleball interest grow from handful of diehard regulars to “a large group of that plays outdoors at Doogan Park from April through October," said Kurt Heinlen, Recreation Division manager for the village. "After that they come inside at the Sportsplex to play from November through March.”

How many pickleballers does he expect for the Oct. 20 show-down?

“We hope to get around 30-40 players in this tournament,” said Heinlen, who’s quick to credit veteran players Oriano Pagnucci and Dennis Gorecki for driving the passion in Orland Park. “Both of these players helped organize regular play, and they’re a huge help running the tournament. Their participation is greatly appreciated. They’ve helped create another opportunity for the senior population in Orland Park to stay active.”

Pickleball is still primarily a senior sport. It's easier on older knees and hips.