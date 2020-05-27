Oz Days set to follow the yellow brick road back to Chesterton

The festival has long been a staple of Chesterton, drawing huge crowds in its 31 years in Porter County.

"The timing of the event is good for Duneland during this period of uncertainty as we need to be reminded of the central theme of Oz and that is good over evil, home and friendship," Chesterton Town Manager Bernie Doyle said.

The event began when Jean Nelson, owner of the former Yellow Brick Road gift shop, began the Wizard of Oz Festival in Chesterton in 1981.

Over the years, surviving Munchkins from the original film visited the festival, as did Roger Baum, great-grandson of L. Frank Baum, who wrote “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

However, the festival was canceled in 2008 for a number of reasons, including the declining health of the actors from the movie and financial troubles. The festival returned the following year, but was again canceled in 2013 when the primary sponsor dropped out.

“I spoke with Jean Nelson, the original organizer of the event, before she passed,” Bishop said. “She so wanted to see the event revived and flourishing and happening again in the Chesterton area.”

Bishop said Nelson started this event in a time when many were experiencing hardships due to factories closing.