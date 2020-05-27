Oz Days set to follow the yellow brick road back to Chesterton

After an eight-year absence and a delay this year, the Wizard of Oz Days festival is scheduled to return to Chesterton this summer.
Originally set for May, the festival has been rescheduled for July 11-12 because of COVID-19 concerns. The venue will remain the same, with the event held in and around the Duneland Falls Banquet and Event Center, 1100 N. Max Mochal Hwy.
Missouri-based organizer Jackson Bishop, who has organized the Missouri Wizard of Oz Festival for five years, is overseeing the Chesterton festival.
“It will be a reunion of sorts of past attendees, sharing lots of memories from past festivals,” Bishop said. Many of the same activities featured in past festivals will be on the schedule.”
Though the schedule is being finalized, the festival will include vendors, artists, authors, crafts, activities and food. The festival’s Facebook page also touts costume contests for children and adults, including a virtual category for those unable to attend the 2020 event.
The festival also will feature Mary Ellen St. Aubin, the first lady of the Wizard of Oz Days and of past festivals, Bishop said.
“Mary Ellen was married to Pernell St. Aubin, who portrayed the smallest Munchkin soldier in the original 1939 movie,” he said.
The event will feature the return of the Spirit of Oz-Wizard of Oz characters, a nationally known touring group that originated during the early festivals, Bishop said.
A Breakfast with the Oz Characters is scheduled for July 11, with seatings available at 7:30 and 8:45 a.m. Tickets are available on the 2020 Chesterton Wizard of Oz Days Eventbrite page at www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-chesterton-wizard-of-oz-days-tickets-86291394885.
A Stevens Puppets production of The Wizard of Oz, which is billed as an old-fashioned marionette show, is also planned for the festival, with performance times to be released.
Other activities include an Emerald City Gala ticketed event featuring an Oz murder mystery dinner, live auctions of Oz memorabilia, “Picture Yourself in Oz” displays and sculpted life-size Oz figures by Indiana artist Tim Wolak.
The traditional parade will not be held because of social distancing issues that may arise with its structure, Bishop said.
“It will return in the 2021 Chesterton Wizard of Oz Days event,” he said.
Organizers are making sure precautions are put into place to allow for social distancing.
“We will have social distancing measures in place, one-way shopping at the vendors’ booth areas and spaced out seating for ticketed events,” Bishop said. “We’re taking all precautions to make this a safe event.”
The festival has long been a staple of Chesterton, drawing huge crowds in its 31 years in Porter County.
"The timing of the event is good for Duneland during this period of uncertainty as we need to be reminded of the central theme of Oz and that is good over evil, home and friendship," Chesterton Town Manager Bernie Doyle said.
The event began when Jean Nelson, owner of the former Yellow Brick Road gift shop, began the Wizard of Oz Festival in Chesterton in 1981.
Over the years, surviving Munchkins from the original film visited the festival, as did Roger Baum, great-grandson of L. Frank Baum, who wrote “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
However, the festival was canceled in 2008 for a number of reasons, including the declining health of the actors from the movie and financial troubles. The festival returned the following year, but was again canceled in 2013 when the primary sponsor dropped out.
“I spoke with Jean Nelson, the original organizer of the event, before she passed,” Bishop said. “She so wanted to see the event revived and flourishing and happening again in the Chesterton area.”
Bishop said Nelson started this event in a time when many were experiencing hardships due to factories closing.
“People were out of work,” he said. “She felt it would be a fun way to encourage the bring hope to people.”
He says this year it is more important than ever to bring the festival back.
“With the same drive that Jean Nelson and her dedicated crew gave the festival for so many years, the magic of the Wizard of Oz will continue,” Bishop said.
For more visit the Wizard of Oz Days page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WizardofOzDays.
