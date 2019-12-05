For the family member or friend who has everything, gifts that provide experiences can make a lasting impression.
Whether you’re looking for a gift that will keep giving all year or want to provide a memorable experience, the Region has many possibilities for loved ones of all ages.
Pampering
After the holiday rush is over, giving someone the opportunity to relax and unwind is perfect — and options abound.
At Skin Day Spa in Crown Point, for one, gift cards (available in any amount, cpskinspa.com) that can go toward services from massages ($50 and up) to an organic body scrub and steam session ($85).
Those who really want to get on Santa’s good list can purchase a spa day package ($185-$215) that offers a variety of services for complete pampering experience.
“A gift card to Skin Day Spa makes the perfect holiday gift that is not only thoughtful, but also a great stress relieving experience that will never go out of style,” owner Rose Wright said. “Sometimes the best gifts come in no package at all.”
The Salt Cave in St. John offers another unique option for a little post-holiday R&R.
The business offers salt therapy ($30 for a 45-minute session, saltcaveindiana.com), “a holistic method that reproduces the microclimate naturally found in salt caves by dispensing high concentrations of dry salt aerosol into a room,” according to its website.
On tour
For fans of history and architecture, as well as craft spirits, there are Journeyman Distillery tours.
The Three Oaks, Mich., distillery takes guests behind the scenes for an immersive look ($13-$25, journeymandistillery) at culture, politics and science. Tour participants get to see the process — from grain to barrel to bottle — before settling in for a guided testing that includes award-winning whiskey varieties, as well as clear and specialty spirits.
“Sense of place is an important part of the Journeyman story," said Ed Cunniff, lead tour guide. “Our spirits are handcrafted from locally sourced grains. The terrain of Michigan farmlands makes Journeyman unique.”
Harbor Country Adventures’ tours ($30 and up, harborcountryadventures.com), based in New Buffalo, Mich., offer a wide variety of options that range from classic lake tours to daylong excursions that include visits to wineries, vineyards and cellars throughout the Region.
Those who love a culinary adventure will appreciate Spice Madam ($20 per month, spicemadam.com), a spice subscription box. Each box takes customers to a new culinary destination every month by introducing them to spices and recipes from around the world.
A night out
Indiana Ballet Theatre offers gift certificates (any dollar amount, ibtnw.org) that can be used toward production tickets, as well as the organization’s classes and dance camps.
Classes, offered for ages 3 through adult in DeMotte, Merrillville and Valparaiso, include ballet, pre-ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, modern, contemporary, hip hop, musical theater and Irish dance.
Treat a teacher, co-worker or employee to a meal with wonderful lakeside views at the Lighthouse restaurant in Cedar Lake. Gift certificates are available in any amount. (cedarlakelighthouse.com)
A subscription to the 2020 season at Theatre at the Center in Munster ($160 and up, theatreatthecenter.com) can be the gift that keeps on giving. A subscription includes tickets to productions such as “Almost Heaven” featuring John Denver’s music; “Hello Dolly” and next holiday season’s “Elf: The Musical.”
A special dinner package can be added, for a complete evening out.
Learning
It’s never too early to start planning a fun outing for later in the year, and the Dunes Learning Center in Chesterton (DunesLearningCenter.org) has several gift options for those of any age .
Registration for day camps at Chellberg Farm Camp or Critter Camp this summer give kids 5 to 8 something for kids to look forward to well after the holiday rush has ended.
For older kids ages 9 to 17, overnight camps provide an opportunity for teens to create lasting friendships and gain independence. Kids’ camps range from $79 for three days to $479 for a full week of overnight camp.
“Kids have the time of their lives, while learning essential life skills like confidence and independence,” Dunes Learning Center Executive Director Geof Benson said. “They learn to be kids, without screens, without parents and inside an amazing national park.”
The Dunes Learning Center also offers workshops for adults, including “Mycology 101” scheduled for Jan. 13 ($15). Participants will learn the basics of fungi by checking out specimens under microscopes then taking a hike to find them in the wild.
Action
Those who like to solve a good mystery may enjoy an opportunity to play a real life adventure game at the Escape Room in Schererville ($25-28 per person, escaperoomnwi.com).
Gift givers can purchase certificates online for rooms that include “The Mystery Chamber,” “The Faberge Heist” and “Escape the Rock.”
Though warm weather is still several months away, those looking for a great family gift can consider a membership to Deep River Water Park in Crown Point. Seasons passes ($70 and up, deepriverwaterpark.com) or gift cards for any amount are available.
The Hunt A Killer subscription box ($25-$30, huntakiller.com) is another great choice for those who are looking for an activity a family or group of friends can conquer together. The game immerses players into an intricate story in which they must work together to solve a mystery.