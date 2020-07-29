Pandemic no match for business, residential growth plans of LaPorte, Michigan City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Surviving economically during the pandemic calls for extra perseverance, creativity and thinking outside the box and LaPorte and Michigan City are doing just that.

“We have made it clear from the beginning that our administration is here to get things done, and I think that has been attractive to developers who maybe would not have otherwise considered LaPorte,” says LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody. “I have a strong city leadership team and City Council working alongside me, and they have been putting in the work, despite the challenging times we are all going through. We have big plans for the future of our city, and with so many incredible people on our team, I am confident we will accomplish our goals and put LaPorte on the map.”

Resiliency has helped Michigan City’s small businesses in these tough times, says Katie Eaton, president of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce.

“Many local retailers and restaurants had to adjust operations, create new marketing and rehire and retrain employees,” she continues. “Our business community is very supportive of each other, and they have shared resources and ideas to make it through. The warmer weather over the last month has brought many visitors to Michigan City, and those visitors and locals are patronizing many of our establishments.”