Pandemic no match for business, residential growth plans of LaPorte, Michigan City
Pandemic no match for business, residential growth plans of LaPorte, Michigan City

Surviving economically during the pandemic calls for extra perseverance, creativity and thinking outside the box and LaPorte and Michigan City are doing just that.

“We have made it clear from the beginning that our administration is here to get things done, and I think that has been attractive to developers who maybe would not have otherwise considered LaPorte,” says LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody. “I have a strong city leadership team and City Council working alongside me, and they have been putting in the work, despite the challenging times we are all going through. We have big plans for the future of our city, and with so many incredible people on our team, I am confident we will accomplish our goals and put LaPorte on the map.”

Resiliency has helped Michigan City’s small businesses in these tough times, says Katie Eaton, president of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce.

“Many local retailers and restaurants had to adjust operations, create new marketing and rehire and retrain employees,” she continues. “Our business community is very supportive of each other, and they have shared resources and ideas to make it through. The warmer weather over the last month has brought many visitors to Michigan City, and those visitors and locals are patronizing many of our establishments.”

Despite the difficult environment, Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, says it hasn't seen a slow down.

“Our project pipelines have been extremely good,” he says. “Rural King (a farm equipment and home and garden store) has announced plans to open in March 2021 in the old Maple Lane Mall and is investing $2 million in re-inventing that space.”

A new $125 million, 200,000-square-foot LaPorte Hospital is scheduled to open soon as is Franciscan Beacon Hospital, an acute care facility with 24/7 emergency room services.

Holladay Properties recently completed a 11,700-square-foot medical office building that will be LaPorte Hospital's primary and urgent care clinic.

An Aldi store is planned for NewPorte Landing, a repurpose of the former 50-acr newport e Allis Chalmers complex. It will join Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts and Dunes Volleyball Center.

Anchoring NewPorte Landing is The Strand, a three-building $35 million mixed-use development by Indianapolis-based Flaherty & Collins Properties. The Strand will include 5,000-square-feet in retail space and 200-unit multifamily development as well as such amenities as a resort-style pool, fitness center, outdoor courtyard, a pet wash and bark park and bike storage and repair.

Besides this growth, LaPorte offers lovely lakes and a charming Victorian-era downtown with boutiques, restaurants and galleries. To enhance the downtown, La Porte’s Enterprise Zone Façade Grant Program last year awarded $200,000 for businesses to improve their storefronts.

“We continue to see new businesses open up in downtown LaPorte and in the city because LaPorte is a place where people want to be,” says Cook.

“Everyone took a pause waiting for the governor to reopen the state, but now so far so good,” says Clarence Hulse, executive director of the Michigan City Economic Development Corp.  “We’ve been very busy with lots of visitors coming into town, to go to the beach, dine out and shop in the downtown. We have a lot of mom-and-pop, independent businesses in the downtown that attract people because of what they offer.”

Hulse says the city doesn't want the downtown to be filled with chain restaurants and shops. But shoppers can find North Face, Ann Taylor and Michael Kors and more at Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets, an open-air mall with more than 80 stores.

Foodies will enjoy Bartlett’s Fish Camp on the beach with its harbor views. Michigan City also offers an eclectic mix of ethnic restaurants such as The Polish Peasant and Indian House as well as Leeds Public House, a gastropub with intriguing menu items, and Bridges Waterside Grille, a casual seafood restaurant on Trail Creek.

Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa offers not only gaming options but it also features a range of dining options.

“Our restaurants are back,” says Eaton, noting that among the new businesses is the recently opened Brix Tasting Room, serving wine and artisan foods in the city’s trendy Arts District. “All of our retails spaces are full.”

In the way of big projects, Hulse notes two new downtown condominium projects including Washington Landing, the city's first new housing to be built on Lake Michigan in the last decade or so.

Scheduled to open next year, a $45 million, 128-unit, 10-story apartment complex at 5th and Pine Streets is one of three such developments downtown. A new hotel is also in the works, Michigan City also will benefit from the South Shore's Double Track that will reduce travel time to and from Chicago to 1 hour 7 minutes from about 1 hour 41 minutes.

“That makes Michigan City an easy commute to Chicago,” says Hulse. “These are all game changers.”

Snapshots

Beach Bum Jewels

Michigan City

Glass polished by waves and times are treasures of the sea for artists and jewelry makers Linda Mickevicius and her daughter, Jamie Slutzkin who transform these natural gems into jewelry at their store Beach Bum Jewelers, 613 Franklin St.

Traveling as far as Greece’s Cyclades Islands and as close as the beach just blocks away, mother and daughter know where to find the raw materials for their jewelry.

In Rincon, Puerto Rico, they found red glass. A stretch of beach two hours north of San Francisco accessible by wading through three coves yielded glass in cobalt blues, purples and various shades of green.

Mickevicius, who is a silversmith, has transformed the glass into cuff and charm bracelets, earrings and rings.

Customers can choose from the gems Beach Bums offers or bring their own to the store and studio opened 15 years ago in the artsy downtown.

“There’s so much going on here, so many other artists, it’s a real community,” says Mickevicius, adding that not all of their raw materials come from exotic places.

“Cobalt blue is one of best selling colors and it comes from Vick’s jars,” she says. “The rarest red glass comes from Schlitz beer bottles. “

Patina Vintage Goods

Michigan City

“We only sell real vintage,” says Vallarie Pickens, who with business partner Amy Bowman owns and operates Patina Vintage Goods at 613 Franklin St.

“And we don’t do re-pops,” says Pickens, the word they use to describe new stuff designed to look old. Patrons can find mid-century, retro, boho-chic and other styles  from the early 1800s to 1970s.

Patina offers vintage clothing, furniture, home decor and art displayed to show shoppers how it would work in their homes. 

B&E Marine

Michigan City

In 1953, Ron Bensz had $300 and a beat-up  Chevrolet truck to his name as well as an avid enthusiasm for racing 12- to 14-foot Mercury boats.

So when a local marina decided to switch brands, Bensz bought its Mercury outboards and, with hydroplane racer Roland Evett, leased a stretch of land on Trail Creek, erected a 500-square-foot building at 31 Lake Shore Drive and called the new business B&E Marine.

Still family owned, that one building is now 10, covering 100,000-square-feet. B&E has two hoists, ramps and fuel docks, 70 permanent boat slips and employs 35 full-time workers as well as seasonal employees.

Fenker’s Furniture

LaPorte

In 1903, Henry Ford started his automobile company and the Wright Brothers flew the world’s first powered airplane at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

That year Paul Fenker’s grandfather, J.L. Fred Fenker, founded Fenker’s Furniture in LaPorte. Now this fourth generation (Paul’s daughter Allison Fenker Hertges has worked there since 1993) business at 1114-16 Lincolnway continues to flourish, selling fine furniture, mattresses and home accent pieces.

“We have customers come nearby as well as from Porter County including Valparaiso and Chesterton as well as Michigan’s Harbor Country,” says Fenker. “We love being part of the LaPorte community and watching it grow during our 117 years in business.”

Back Road Brewery

LaPorte

A home brewer who loved the art of making beer, Chuck Krcilek co-founded Back Road Brewery at 308 Perry St. in 1996.

“We were the first craft production brewery in LaPorte,” says Krcilek. It was just one of three in Northern Indiana at the time.

Back Road Brewery helped usher in the handcrafted beer scene and now offers such beers as the Aviator, a spring seasonal Bock-Doppelbock that garners high ratings on Beer Advocate, an online resource for beer lovers.

Back Road's Belle Gunness Stout, an unpasteurized beer wears a black label for its namesake, the LaPorte farm woman thought to have killed more than 40 men, women and children in the early 1900s.

 

