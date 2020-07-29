Pandemic no match for business, residential growth plans of LaPorte, Michigan City

Surviving economically during the pandemic calls for extra perseverance, creativity and thinking outside the box and LaPorte and Michigan City are doing just that.
“We have made it clear from the beginning that our administration is here to get things done, and I think that has been attractive to developers who maybe would not have otherwise considered LaPorte,” says LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody. “I have a strong city leadership team and City Council working alongside me, and they have been putting in the work, despite the challenging times we are all going through. We have big plans for the future of our city, and with so many incredible people on our team, I am confident we will accomplish our goals and put LaPorte on the map.”
Resiliency has helped Michigan City’s small businesses in these tough times, says Katie Eaton, president of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce.
“Many local retailers and restaurants had to adjust operations, create new marketing and rehire and retrain employees,” she continues. “Our business community is very supportive of each other, and they have shared resources and ideas to make it through. The warmer weather over the last month has brought many visitors to Michigan City, and those visitors and locals are patronizing many of our establishments.”
Despite the difficult environment, Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, says it hasn't seen a slow down.
“Our project pipelines have been extremely good,” he says. “Rural King (a farm equipment and home and garden store) has announced plans to open in March 2021 in the old Maple Lane Mall and is investing $2 million in re-inventing that space.”
A new $125 million, 200,000-square-foot LaPorte Hospital is scheduled to open soon as is Franciscan Beacon Hospital, an acute care facility with 24/7 emergency room services.
Holladay Properties recently completed a 11,700-square-foot medical office building that will be LaPorte Hospital's primary and urgent care clinic.
An Aldi store is planned for NewPorte Landing, a repurpose of the former 50-acr newport e Allis Chalmers complex. It will join Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts and Dunes Volleyball Center.
Anchoring NewPorte Landing is The Strand, a three-building $35 million mixed-use development by Indianapolis-based Flaherty & Collins Properties. The Strand will include 5,000-square-feet in retail space and 200-unit multifamily development as well as such amenities as a resort-style pool, fitness center, outdoor courtyard, a pet wash and bark park and bike storage and repair.
Besides this growth, LaPorte offers lovely lakes and a charming Victorian-era downtown with boutiques, restaurants and galleries. To enhance the downtown, La Porte’s Enterprise Zone Façade Grant Program last year awarded $200,000 for businesses to improve their storefronts.
“We continue to see new businesses open up in downtown LaPorte and in the city because LaPorte is a place where people want to be,” says Cook.
“Everyone took a pause waiting for the governor to reopen the state, but now so far so good,” says Clarence Hulse, executive director of the Michigan City Economic Development Corp. “We’ve been very busy with lots of visitors coming into town, to go to the beach, dine out and shop in the downtown. We have a lot of mom-and-pop, independent businesses in the downtown that attract people because of what they offer.”
Hulse says the city doesn't want the downtown to be filled with chain restaurants and shops. But shoppers can find North Face, Ann Taylor and Michael Kors and more at Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets, an open-air mall with more than 80 stores.
Foodies will enjoy Bartlett’s Fish Camp on the beach with its harbor views. Michigan City also offers an eclectic mix of ethnic restaurants such as The Polish Peasant and Indian House as well as Leeds Public House, a gastropub with intriguing menu items, and Bridges Waterside Grille, a casual seafood restaurant on Trail Creek.
Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa offers not only gaming options but it also features a range of dining options.
“Our restaurants are back,” says Eaton, noting that among the new businesses is the recently opened Brix Tasting Room, serving wine and artisan foods in the city’s trendy Arts District. “All of our retails spaces are full.”
In the way of big projects, Hulse notes two new downtown condominium projects including Washington Landing, the city's first new housing to be built on Lake Michigan in the last decade or so.
Scheduled to open next year, a $45 million, 128-unit, 10-story apartment complex at 5th and Pine Streets is one of three such developments downtown. A new hotel is also in the works, Michigan City also will benefit from the South Shore's Double Track that will reduce travel time to and from Chicago to 1 hour 7 minutes from about 1 hour 41 minutes.
“That makes Michigan City an easy commute to Chicago,” says Hulse. “These are all game changers.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!