Pandemic only a bump in Valparaiso's road to commercial, residential growth

“We focused on downtown a lot the past several years,” Lyp said. “Now we plan to focus our resources on the north side of town and bring some much needed improved, both in traffic flow and new development.”

Also, on the north side, the old Kmart building has been leveled. Urschel Land Development owns that property and several surrounding acres, including the area where the city holds its annual Fourth of July fireworks show. “It’s actually quite a large chunk of land,” Lyp said. “Urschel is designing a mixed- use development that may include housing, commercial and retail. They will be meeting with us during the remainder of the year to keep us in the loop on their plans. We have a great relationship with Urschel, and we’re excited to see what they envision for that area of the city.”

A prime example of new development on the north side includes Viking Plaza and the new Family Express convenience shop at Vale Park and Calumet. “We’re very happy with how that turned out,” Lyp said.

Another roundabout is planned at State Rd. 2 and Heavilin, a change necessitated by the opening of the new elementary school. It’s a state project though the city is being kept in the loop as the Indiana Department of Transportation performs the work.

Transportation restart