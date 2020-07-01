Pandemic only a bump in Valparaiso's road to commercial, residential growth
From its humble beginnings in 1836, Valparaiso has flourished into a major city of more than 34,000. The downtown is considered a destination jewel in Northwest Indiana. As with other communities, the pandemic of COVID-19 brought economic development to a screeching halt for several months.

Now, the economic development team and the city administration are loosening slowly, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines. “We hope to still complete several major projects in 2020,” explained Patrick Lyp, Valparaiso’s director of economic development. “Our growth hit a speed bump, as it did everywhere. But we want our residents to benefit from the groundwork done the last few years.”

Infrastructure picking up

The 18-month LaPorte/Silhavy roundabout project is complete. “If you drive through there, you can see that the traffic flow has been greatly improved,” Lyp said. “We eliminated two bottlenecks and provided much smoother access to the shopping centers in that area.”

A large lot next to Best Buy will become a Chick-Fil-A in 2021. The utilities were put in place as part of the roundabout project. “We took Chick-Fil-A and its traffic patterns into consideration when we designed the roundabout,” Lyp said.

Another piece of the project was to extend Silhavy north of LaPorte. “This year and next we intend to widen Silhavy northward,” Lyp said. “There are some preliminary development plans north to Evans Road. NIPSCO is beginning to extend utilities in that area as part of the development.” The city envisions a mix of commercial and small retail in the area.

“We focused on downtown a lot the past several years,” Lyp said. “Now we plan to focus our resources on the north side of town and bring some much needed improved, both in traffic flow and new development.”

Also, on the north side, the old Kmart building has been leveled. Urschel Land Development owns that property and several surrounding acres, including the area where the city holds its annual Fourth of July fireworks show. “It’s actually quite a large chunk of land,” Lyp said. “Urschel is designing a mixed- use development that may include housing, commercial and retail. They will be meeting with us during the remainder of the year to keep us in the loop on their plans. We have a great relationship with Urschel, and we’re excited to see what they envision for that area of the city.”

A prime example of new development on the north side includes Viking Plaza and the new Family Express convenience shop at Vale Park and Calumet. “We’re very happy with how that turned out,” Lyp said.

Another roundabout is planned at State Rd. 2 and Heavilin, a change necessitated by the opening of the new elementary school. It’s a state project though the city is being kept in the loop as the Indiana Department of Transportation performs the work.

Transportation restart

The pandemic shut down two of the three city bus lines. “We kept the V-Line running throughout the pandemic, as it was essential services for many of our residents,” Lyp said. “The V-Line is the intracity bus routes that many residents use for shopping and trips to medical facilities. We followed the CDC guidelines for sanitation and distancing and supported our residents as safely as possible.”

The ChicaGo Dash and the South Shore Connect stopped moving commuters in February but are picking back up now. “The South Shore Connect resumed full services this past week,” Lyp said. “Because it’s a commuter line to the Loop or to South Bend, we decided if we were going to open back up it had to be a full schedule. People need to know the shuttles will be running consistently so they can plan accordingly.”

ChicaGo Dash is a city initiative. Five buses carry up to 260 commuters to Chicago daily, with pick-up and drop-off points in the Loop. ChicaGo Dash is opening back up a little more slowly, according to Lyp. “We added two buses this week,” he said. “We will ramp back up to the full five buses during the next two stages of the Governor’s Back on Track plan.”

In 2019, more than 112,000 riders used the V-Line and more than 64,000 used ChicaGo Dash.

Another mode of high-tech transportation is ValpoNet, the city’s optic fiber initiative. “We now have 26 miles of underground fiber,” Lyp said. “We’re currently working with three internet service providers to develop connectivity plans so that our residents can obtain high quality internet speeds in their communities.”

Community development 

Housing development continues throughout the city. Seventeen subdivisions are currently under construction, providing apartments, condominiums and single-family homes. “We want to offer a full complement of housing options to new and current residents,” Lyp said.

There are more than 30 active neighborhood groups in the city, according to Lyp and the city administration. “Valpo has kept its small-town feel even while growing,” Lyp said. Fourteen city-funded neighborhood grants were awarded to communities in 2019 to improve existing neighborhoods.

Despite the slowdowns caused by the pandemic, Valparaiso continues to be a vibrant and visionary city.

Snapshots

Forever in Stitches

A recent addition to the Valparaiso small business community is Forever in Stitches, a longarm studio at 545 Hampton Manor Court.

Rick and Ruth Grihalva moved their business from Ohio to be closer to their son, who came to Indiana a few years back.

As a longarm studio, Forever in Stitches is where quilters go to finish their project. They bring in completed pieced tops, and the studio equipment adds batting and backing fabric. Forever in Stitches offers a choice of 5,000 designs, 1,600 of which it created, and 70 thread colors. It also offers the unique option of Do-It-Yourself Longarming, often referred to as longarm rental.

Though new to Valpo, the Grihalvas are already active in the community. They provide prizes to quilt clubs, guilds, quilting events and shows. They have created hundreds of quilts for charity and nonprofit organizations. They are also an annual Grand Sponsor of Quilters Dream's "Hopes and Dreams Quilt Challenge for ALS."

“Many of our clients have consistently won prizes in various quilt shows as well as county and state fairs,” Rick said. “We will also help our clients improve their piecing techniques upon request.”

Doelling Decorating Center

It’s been 99 years since Doelling Decorating Center began business out of the back of a truck.

“My great-grandfather started selling paint and decorating designs in 1921,” said Malissa Doelling. “He would go to your house and mix your paint onsite.”

The family business has evolved into a state-of-the-art decorating center at 753 Washington St., just outside of downtown. They rebuilt after a fire in 2012 destroyed the original building. “Got the opportunity to design and decorate our place all over again,” Doelling said.

Doelling does it all — paint supplies, window treatments, draperies, wallpaper, interior shutters and coatings such as epoxy and lacquer.

“As a small business, we always go the extra mile to help our customers,” Doelling said. “Our family has a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience with coatings and coverings. We can help you solve your unique issues that big box stores just can’t.”

Doelling partners with several local businesses to help provide specialists to install and implement the design. “We work with other local businesses who have a sterling reputation like we do,” Doelling said. “Our customers can feel secure knowing that the right people are doing the right work the right way.”

Doelling will celebrate 100 years of decorating Valparaiso and nearby communities in 2021.

Dagger Mountain Roastery

In a refurbished garage 3205 Cascade Drive, Suite F,  Dagger Mountain Roastery is building a loyal following of caffeine aficionados.

When the weather cooperates, it opens the garage door and creates an outdoor café. “It’s just one of the ways we are very unique,” Anthony Lickwar said. The manager oversees the daily business of roasting and serving a collection of drinks that include espressos, teas, lattes, pour-over coffee, cold-brew coffee and seasonal favorites.

“We pride ourselves on being very different,” Lickwar said. “Our barista is in the center of the tasting room, and our customers can watch every drink be prepared. You can also view some of the production in our roastery.”

Dagger Mountain sells wholesale products to many local merchants. “The wholesale is our main business,” Lickwar said. “That allows us to operate the tasting room the way we want and not have to focus on speed.”

For example, a pour-over takes four minutes to prepare. “It’s strictly manual,” he said. “We’re not trying to get it to you in seconds. This is a place to relax, and that’s what our customers like. It’s hand-crafted using our manual process.”

Even the cold-brew production is done in small 30-gallon batches.

Homenclature

Shayne and Amanda Snider own Homenclature, a unique shop at 902 Calumet Avenue offering furniture, art, lighting, accessories and design. Located on the north side of town, the 26,000-square-foot showroom and warehouse has everything you need to furnish and decorate your entire home.

“Not too many stores can do your home from top to bottom,” Amanda said. “We take a lot of pride in being able to offer variety throughout the store.”

Homenclature offers Chicago style at Indiana prices. “We combine your desire for something very different that you won’t see all over town with reasonable prices,” Amanda said. “Being unique has to include being affordable. As designers, decorators and suppliers, we get it.

“Whatever your taste, we have pieces,” she said. “We always work within your budget, so your experience is exciting not stressful.”

Design services will help you decorate your home according to your vision. “A lot of our clients have this picture in their head,” Amanda said. “We can help you re-create that vision in the space where you live. It’s exciting to help our clients make their visions come to life in their homes.”

Albano’s Pasta Shop

Nick Albano grew up as a middle child in a large Italian family. “My mom was a stay-at-home mom who spent most of her time in the kitchen, cooking incredible meals for her immediate and extended family,” he said. “As I matured, I understood that her cooking was a very special show of love.”

Cooking became Nick’s passion. His travels took him to Italian eateries in Chicago and New York, where he honed his skills to create the perfect pasta. “I had the opportunity to work with some very talented people,” he said. “Not every chef is willing to share secrets, but I was very fortunate.”

Using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, Albano’s Pasta Shop offers up hand-made pasta that includes lasagna, tortellini, fusilli, and, of course, spaghetti. Rabbit is on the menu, along with short ribs, house made sausage, chicken and salmon. Specials include duck ravioli and salted cod.

The emphasis is on hand-made pasta and other delectable such as the sausage. “I wanted to recreate many of my mom’s recipes, then add a few twists of my own,” he said. “The trick is not to overdo it.”

Albano’s Pasta Shop, at 22 Washington St. is open for lunch at 11:30 every day but Sunday. 

