Pandemic only a bump in Valparaiso's road to commercial, residential growth

From its humble beginnings in 1836, Valparaiso has flourished into a major city of more than 34,000. The downtown is considered a destination jewel in Northwest Indiana. As with other communities, the pandemic of COVID-19 brought economic development to a screeching halt for several months.
Now, the economic development team and the city administration are loosening slowly, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines. “We hope to still complete several major projects in 2020,” explained Patrick Lyp, Valparaiso’s director of economic development. “Our growth hit a speed bump, as it did everywhere. But we want our residents to benefit from the groundwork done the last few years.”
Infrastructure picking up
The 18-month LaPorte/Silhavy roundabout project is complete. “If you drive through there, you can see that the traffic flow has been greatly improved,” Lyp said. “We eliminated two bottlenecks and provided much smoother access to the shopping centers in that area.”
A large lot next to Best Buy will become a Chick-Fil-A in 2021. The utilities were put in place as part of the roundabout project. “We took Chick-Fil-A and its traffic patterns into consideration when we designed the roundabout,” Lyp said.
Another piece of the project was to extend Silhavy north of LaPorte. “This year and next we intend to widen Silhavy northward,” Lyp said. “There are some preliminary development plans north to Evans Road. NIPSCO is beginning to extend utilities in that area as part of the development.” The city envisions a mix of commercial and small retail in the area.
“We focused on downtown a lot the past several years,” Lyp said. “Now we plan to focus our resources on the north side of town and bring some much needed improved, both in traffic flow and new development.”
Also, on the north side, the old Kmart building has been leveled. Urschel Land Development owns that property and several surrounding acres, including the area where the city holds its annual Fourth of July fireworks show. “It’s actually quite a large chunk of land,” Lyp said. “Urschel is designing a mixed- use development that may include housing, commercial and retail. They will be meeting with us during the remainder of the year to keep us in the loop on their plans. We have a great relationship with Urschel, and we’re excited to see what they envision for that area of the city.”
A prime example of new development on the north side includes Viking Plaza and the new Family Express convenience shop at Vale Park and Calumet. “We’re very happy with how that turned out,” Lyp said.
Another roundabout is planned at State Rd. 2 and Heavilin, a change necessitated by the opening of the new elementary school. It’s a state project though the city is being kept in the loop as the Indiana Department of Transportation performs the work.
Transportation restart
The pandemic shut down two of the three city bus lines. “We kept the V-Line running throughout the pandemic, as it was essential services for many of our residents,” Lyp said. “The V-Line is the intracity bus routes that many residents use for shopping and trips to medical facilities. We followed the CDC guidelines for sanitation and distancing and supported our residents as safely as possible.”
The ChicaGo Dash and the South Shore Connect stopped moving commuters in February but are picking back up now. “The South Shore Connect resumed full services this past week,” Lyp said. “Because it’s a commuter line to the Loop or to South Bend, we decided if we were going to open back up it had to be a full schedule. People need to know the shuttles will be running consistently so they can plan accordingly.”
ChicaGo Dash is a city initiative. Five buses carry up to 260 commuters to Chicago daily, with pick-up and drop-off points in the Loop. ChicaGo Dash is opening back up a little more slowly, according to Lyp. “We added two buses this week,” he said. “We will ramp back up to the full five buses during the next two stages of the Governor’s Back on Track plan.”
In 2019, more than 112,000 riders used the V-Line and more than 64,000 used ChicaGo Dash.
Another mode of high-tech transportation is ValpoNet, the city’s optic fiber initiative. “We now have 26 miles of underground fiber,” Lyp said. “We’re currently working with three internet service providers to develop connectivity plans so that our residents can obtain high quality internet speeds in their communities.”
Community development
Housing development continues throughout the city. Seventeen subdivisions are currently under construction, providing apartments, condominiums and single-family homes. “We want to offer a full complement of housing options to new and current residents,” Lyp said.
There are more than 30 active neighborhood groups in the city, according to Lyp and the city administration. “Valpo has kept its small-town feel even while growing,” Lyp said. Fourteen city-funded neighborhood grants were awarded to communities in 2019 to improve existing neighborhoods.
Despite the slowdowns caused by the pandemic, Valparaiso continues to be a vibrant and visionary city.
