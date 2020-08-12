Pandemic puts 2020 Rock 'N' Rail Festival on hold

The Town of Griffith remained optimistic throughout the summer that its annual Labor Day Rock ‘N’ Rail Festival would go on as usual. But as the date approaches, Town of Griffith officials say the festival is likely to be another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It doesn’t look like the festival is going to happen this year,” said Michelle Velez, Griffith activities director. “We are looking forward to 2021, when we can safely resume the festivals.”
According to Rick Ryfa, Griffith town council member, holding the festival hinges on state reopening guidelines.
“We weren’t going to hold the festival unless the state moved to Stage 5,” Ryfa said, referring to Indiana’s fivestage plan to reopen after pandemic shutdown measures. “We’re stalled at stage 4.5 right now, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to move forward.”
Ryfa says if the town were to hold the festival in 2020, it would undertake all necessary precautions to keep visitors safe.
“But with the increased COVID cases right now, it doesn’t look good,” Ryfa added.
Those interested should visit the Town of Griffith’s Events page — www.griffith.in.gov — for up-to-date information on the festival.
2020 would have been the 12th year of Griffith’s eagerly attended music festival. Since 2008, Rock ‘N’ Rails has taken place on the 100-200 block of Broad Street, the heart of downtown.
“The Rock 'N' Rail Fest got started as a way to try to promote the revitalization of Griffith’s downtown,” Velez said. “At the time, we had at least 50 to 60% of our storefronts vacant.”
Ryfa said the festival has changed along with the town.
“We were looking at everything we could do to help develop the downtown area,” he said. “It was originally going to be a sidewalk sale where the businesses would put out some of their product, and it quickly morphed over the years to the outdoor music event.”
Each year the four-day festival features more than 30 food vendors and 25 bands with plenty of activities for the whole family.
“The entire festival is fenced in, making it a family-friendly beer garden featuring multiple beer stations,” Velez said.
Along with the more adult-oriented beer and music, Rock ‘N’ Rails includes kid-focused entertainment, including bounce houses, barrel-train rides, princess day, superhero day, face-painting and more.
An annual 5K walk and run is open to participants from age 10 and younger 10 to adults. In 2019, participants older than 21 were rewarded with a free beer in the beer garden.
“We try to have well over 20 selections of beers available,” Ryfa said.
Along with the music, food and drinks, Rock ‘N’ Rails also includes two car shows.
“The real big car show is Friday, which is put on by the firefighters,” Ryfa said.
Cars of all types and ages can be showcased at the Friday show. In 2019, all proceeds benefited the Griffith Firefighters Association for safety and prevention programs.
The Vintage Car Show on Sunday draws antique car enthusiasts from the Region and beyond to showcase automobiles from 1959 and earlier.
