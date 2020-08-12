Pandemic puts 2020 Rock 'N' Rail Festival on hold

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Town of Griffith remained optimistic throughout the summer that its annual Labor Day Rock ‘N’ Rail Festival would go on as usual. But as the date approaches, Town of Griffith officials say the festival is likely to be another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It doesn’t look like the festival is going to happen this year,” said Michelle Velez, Griffith activities director. “We are looking forward to 2021, when we can safely resume the festivals.”

According to Rick Ryfa, Griffith town council member, holding the festival hinges on state reopening guidelines.

“We weren’t going to hold the festival unless the state moved to Stage 5,” Ryfa said, referring to Indiana’s fivestage plan to reopen after pandemic shutdown measures. “We’re stalled at stage 4.5 right now, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to move forward.”

Ryfa says if the town were to hold the festival in 2020, it would undertake all necessary precautions to keep visitors safe.

“But with the increased COVID cases right now, it doesn’t look good,” Ryfa added.

Those interested should visit the Town of Griffith’s Events page — www.griffith.in.gov — for up-to-date information on the festival.