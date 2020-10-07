Parks department dancing to a different tune during pandemic

“We also offer Body Sculpt, Renew Active Aerobics, SilverSneakers Classic, SilverSneakers Yoga and SilverSneakers BOOM classes virtually,” said Van Drunen. The class schedule and registration are at register.highlandparks.org. Fees and schedules vary per class.

Though some participants are more technologically savvy than others, Solina works with them to be sure all the technical aspects are under control.

“I want to make sure the parents and the students are comfortable logging in, so I set up a practice log-in session before the start of the session,” she said. “This is to help parents and go over the technology side before classes start so they are ready when the classes begin.”

An online dance class is not the usual method of learning, but Solina said the students and their families have made the best of it.

“They have enjoyed the classes and enjoy that the class curriculum I have given for virtual classe s is themed weekly to give the dancers something to look forward to each week and have fun,” Solina said.

Some classes may have moved online, but others continue in-person with additional safety measures, according to Van Drunen.