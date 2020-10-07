Parks department dancing to a different tune during pandemic

This fall, the Highland Parks and Recreation department is staying COVID-safe and offering some usually in-person classes online.
Katie Solina, teacher of the youth dance classes, says though it’s been a challenge, it’s also been very rewarding.
“I chose to continue teaching remotely this year for the safety and well-being of all my dancers and their families,” Solina said.
Rather than cancel classes, Highland Parks made the decision to move some online to continue to serve their community.
“The safety and well-being of the community is our primary concern, but we understand that recreational opportunities can be incredibly beneficial from a mental health perspective during these incredibly trying times,” said Alyce Van Drunen, recreation supervisor for Highland Parks. “If it is possible to run a program virtually and the instructor is willing to try, then it is our goal to offer as many programs as possible."
“Teaching remotely is the best of both worlds for now,” Solina said. “The children can dance in the safety of their own homes and still get to have the enjoyment of taking dance classes.”
In addition to the youth dance classes, other dance and fitness classes have been moved to the Zoom platform or a private YouTube channel, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to minimize group exercise in confined areas.
“We also offer Body Sculpt, Renew Active Aerobics, SilverSneakers Classic, SilverSneakers Yoga and SilverSneakers BOOM classes virtually,” said Van Drunen. The class schedule and registration are at register.highlandparks.org. Fees and schedules vary per class.
Though some participants are more technologically savvy than others, Solina works with them to be sure all the technical aspects are under control.
“I want to make sure the parents and the students are comfortable logging in, so I set up a practice log-in session before the start of the session,” she said. “This is to help parents and go over the technology side before classes start so they are ready when the classes begin.”
An online dance class is not the usual method of learning, but Solina said the students and their families have made the best of it.
“They have enjoyed the classes and enjoy that the class curriculum I have given for virtual classe s is themed weekly to give the dancers something to look forward to each week and have fun,” Solina said.
Some classes may have moved online, but others continue in-person with additional safety measures, according to Van Drunen.
“We offer a lot of in-person classes as well such as gymnastics, a variety of canvas painting classes for kids and adults, colored pencil drawing, ballroom dance, pickleball and many fitness classes as well,” she said.
Those interested can view Highland Parks’ seasonal brochure with more information at highlandparks.org.
