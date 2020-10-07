 Skip to main content
Parks department dancing to a different tune during pandemic
This fall, the Highland Parks and Recreation department is staying COVID-safe and offering some usually in-person classes online.

Katie Solina, teacher of the youth dance classes, says though it’s been a challenge, it’s also been very rewarding.

“I chose to continue teaching remotely this year for the safety and well-being of all my dancers and their families,” Solina said.

Rather than cancel classes, Highland Parks made the decision to move some online to continue to serve their community.

“The safety and well-being of the community is our primary concern, but we understand that recreational opportunities can be incredibly beneficial from a mental health perspective during these incredibly trying times,” said Alyce Van Drunen, recreation supervisor for Highland Parks. “If it is possible to run a program virtually and the instructor is willing to try, then it is our goal to offer as many programs as possible."

“Teaching remotely is the best of both worlds for now,” Solina said. “The children can dance in the safety of their own homes and still get to have the enjoyment of taking dance classes.”

In addition to the youth dance classes, other dance and fitness classes have been moved to the Zoom platform or a private YouTube channel, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to minimize group exercise in confined areas. 

“We also offer Body Sculpt, Renew Active Aerobics, SilverSneakers Classic, SilverSneakers Yoga and SilverSneakers BOOM classes virtually,” said Van Drunen. The class schedule and registration are at register.highlandparks.org. Fees and schedules vary per class.

Though some participants are more technologically savvy than others, Solina works with them to be sure all the technical aspects are under control.

“I want to make sure the parents and the students are comfortable logging in, so I set up a practice log-in session before the start of the session,” she said. “This is to help parents and go over the technology side before classes start so they are ready when the classes begin.”

An online dance class is not the usual method of learning, but Solina said the students and their families have made the best of it.

“They have enjoyed the classes and enjoy that the class curriculum I have given for virtual classe s is themed weekly to give the dancers something to look forward to each week and have fun,” Solina said.

Some classes may have moved online, but others continue in-person with additional safety measures, according to Van Drunen.

“We offer a lot of in-person classes as well such as gymnastics, a variety of canvas painting classes for kids and adults, colored pencil drawing, ballroom dance, pickleball and many fitness classes as well,” she said.

Those interested can view Highland Parks’ seasonal brochure with more information at highlandparks.org.

Things to do

Garage Sale, Card & Comics Show

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 10 

Lincoln Community Center

2450 Lincoln St.

Held four times per year, Highland’s free indoor garage sale offers everything but the kitchen sink. Look for vintage items, collectibles, sports memorabilia, comics and more.

Junior Canvas Painting

Lincoln Community Center

2450 Lincoln St.

5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 

Instructor Renee Reiff will lead participants age 7-12 through a step-by-step, paint-your-own Halloween Cat themed picture on a 12-by-12 canvas. No experience required. Fee is $15 residents and$18 non-residents.

Family Canvas Painting

Lincoln Community Center

2450 Lincoln St.

6-8 p.m. Oct. 22 

Instructor Renee Reiff will lead participants age 6-adult through a paint-your-own 12-by-12 canvas activity. No experience required Leave your creation at the end of class. Register by Oct. 20. Fee per couple is $28 residents and $34 nonresident.

Canvas Paint: A Time to Gather

Lincoln Community Center

2450 Lincoln St.

6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 12 

Instructor Renee Reiff will lead participants age 13 and older through a step-by-step, paint-your-own picture on a 16-by-20 canvas. No experience required. Fee is $25 residents and $30 for nonresidents.

Paint My Pet

6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 19 

Lincoln Community Center

2450 Lincoln St.

Participants 13 and older will paint custom pet portraits on 11-by-14 canvas. Those registered must submit a clear, close-up, forward facing photo of your pet, which will be transferred to a traceable sketch-on canvas. Instructor Renee Reiff will guide painters step-by-step through the paint process to help them perfectly capture the likeness of their pet. Must register by Nov. 12 at the Lincoln Center office. Fee is $25 for residents and $30 for nonresidents

Craft Show and Vendor Fair

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 28 

Lincoln Community Center

2450 Lincoln St.

Items for sale may include candles, jewelry, clothing, handbags, handmade items, skin care, gourmet dips, direct sales vendors and much more! No resale items.

Beach Glass Holiday Art Class

 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 3

Lincoln Community Center

2450 Lincoln St. 

Class instructor Renee Reiff will guide participants 16 and older to create beach glass and resin designs. Beach glass, glass frame, resin, sand, shells and other beach-themed options are supplied. Artists are welcome to bring their own special treasures to add. All supplies are included. Fee is $45 for residents and $50 for nonresidents.

Trail markers

Highland’s Erie Lackawanna trail got a makeover this year, with 17 miles of new way-finding signs installed over the length of the popular path.

The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission spearheaded the project.

“Our position here is we bring communities together, especially across jurisdiction lines,” said Mitch Barloga, active transportation manager for NIRPC. “The trails kind of developed on their own. When you’re on it, you don’t know which trail you’re on. Some communities did have way-finding, but once you get out of that community, then what?”

The way-finding signs are useful not only to walkers, bikers and other users, but also for emergency services to find a person in need of help. It also helps the public recognize the trail system and creates an identity for the Region’s greenways and blueways.

“We would like one standard design of wayfinding on every trail in the Region,” Barloga said.

Prairie Duneland Trail in Portage and Chesterton also received new signage this year as part of the same project.

“It became the largest multijurisdictional project in the Region’s history,” Barloga said. “It was a five-year effort.”

The Region’s public trails and byways have seen an explosion in activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had a dramatic increase in people using our trails this year,” Barloga said. “Nobody wants to just stay inside all the time and go crazy.”

NIRPC also maintains a map of Northwest Indiana’s greenways and blueways at nirpc.org. Physical copies can be found at libraries, town halls and other public places throughout the Region.

