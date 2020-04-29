Parks department plants esprit de corps in the heart of St. John

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A number of key ingredients go into a strong, vibrant town: A good school system. A thriving business community. A safe and secure living environment. But one of the things that really contributes to the quality of life for a town and its residents is the availability of leisure and recreation activities. That's where a good parks and recreation department comes in.

“The goal of our department is to provide a variety of safe, diverse and well-rounded activities, programs and parks,” says Chip Sobek, superintendent of the St. John Parks and Recreation Department.

To meet that goal, Sobek and his team oversee a system that boasts 24 park properties, as well as a busy schedule of seasonal programming and special events for town residents.

“Our most popular programs are the special events,” Sobek explains. “The annual Easter Egg Hunt, our Halloween-themed Boo Bash and the summer concert series by the lake are among our most-well-attended events. We also offer a variety of summer camps for kids that always enjoy a great turnout.”