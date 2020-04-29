Parks department plants esprit de corps in the heart of St. John

A number of key ingredients go into a strong, vibrant town: A good school system. A thriving business community. A safe and secure living environment. But one of the things that really contributes to the quality of life for a town and its residents is the availability of leisure and recreation activities. That's where a good parks and recreation department comes in.
“The goal of our department is to provide a variety of safe, diverse and well-rounded activities, programs and parks,” says Chip Sobek, superintendent of the St. John Parks and Recreation Department.
To meet that goal, Sobek and his team oversee a system that boasts 24 park properties, as well as a busy schedule of seasonal programming and special events for town residents.
“Our most popular programs are the special events,” Sobek explains. “The annual Easter Egg Hunt, our Halloween-themed Boo Bash and the summer concert series by the lake are among our most-well-attended events. We also offer a variety of summer camps for kids that always enjoy a great turnout.”
After a busy spring, the department is looking forward to several new programs coming online for the summer, as well as construction on a new park scheduled for later this year. Behind the development of these facilities and programs for Sobek is always one central idea — to maintain a park system that appeals to as many interests as possible and offers a variety of ways to get St. John residents out and about in their community.
“Our department has focused on upgrading and adding to our park system, and we continue to take pride in having play areas that are accessible to everyone,” he says. “We’re always on the lookout for additional areas to improve the park system, and to add to our program schedule to provide more opportunities to enjoy the benefits of recreation.”
