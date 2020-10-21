Parks use down time to build on past for a more robust future

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people using outdoor parks has increased by 219% in Indiana, according to Google Maps. Hobart and Merrillville are doing their best to keep up with this demand by embarking on renewal projects and planning for the return to normal.

In Hobart, the overhaul includes the installation of new play equipment in eight parks.

“Staff went through and evaluated each playground. It was determined that eight parks had very old, wooden-based play features. My goal was to replace them all,” said Kelly Goodpaster, director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Hobart. “We worked hard to find the best pricing, and I'm very happy to say we will have accomplished that goal by the end of this year.”

In addition to updated playground equipment, the Hobart parks also will be incorporating individual features that will provide sensory play and music.

A redesigned poolhouse at the Hobart Community Pool will incorporate safety features and Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility compliance. Built in 1962, the pool was deeded to the city in 2005 and last repaired in 2007.

“We wanted to renovate rather than build new to keep some of the nostalgia that many Hobart residents (including myself) know and love,” Goodpaster said.