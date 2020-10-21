Parks use down time to build on past for a more robust future

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people using outdoor parks has increased by 219% in Indiana, according to Google Maps. Hobart and Merrillville are doing their best to keep up with this demand by embarking on renewal projects and planning for the return to normal.
In Hobart, the overhaul includes the installation of new play equipment in eight parks.
“Staff went through and evaluated each playground. It was determined that eight parks had very old, wooden-based play features. My goal was to replace them all,” said Kelly Goodpaster, director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Hobart. “We worked hard to find the best pricing, and I'm very happy to say we will have accomplished that goal by the end of this year.”
In addition to updated playground equipment, the Hobart parks also will be incorporating individual features that will provide sensory play and music.
A redesigned poolhouse at the Hobart Community Pool will incorporate safety features and Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility compliance. Built in 1962, the pool was deeded to the city in 2005 and last repaired in 2007.
“We wanted to renovate rather than build new to keep some of the nostalgia that many Hobart residents (including myself) know and love,” Goodpaster said.
The renovations include a public bathroom outside of the pool for people who come for the free lunch program or to use the skatepark and volleyball courts. The old concession stand and shower rooms are gone, Goodpaster says. Individual changing rooms have been constructed, but the concession stand will not be directly replaced.
“Instead, we will be incorporating a food truck with all of the same goodies provided in the past,” Goodpaster said. “This also gives the department the opportunity to use the food truck at other events throughout the year, helping to bring in more revenue.”
With the goal of finishing by 2023, Hobart plans to overhaul its existing pool with a “destination-style” water play area, according to Goodpaster.
The department is also preparing for next year’s programming. Hobart offers classes such as painting, crafting and cooking classes and programs including nature hikes, cooking, clean-up days and scavenger hunts.
“We were also very excited this year for our spring break camp. Unfortunately, COVID-19 stopped us from being able to go through with it, but we will have different activities each day of spring break for the kids to participate in,” Goodpaster said.
Merrillville is building facilities to create more recreation opportunities for residents.
The new Community Recreation Center, on Broadway at the former site of the Y&W Drive-In, will be a 6,000 square foot facility with spaces for fitness and community use.
“The rec center will include a two-story rock climbing wall, an elevated walking track, an event center, three gymnasiums, flex studios for classes, a teen room with X-Box and a preschool room,” said Jan Orlich, parks director for the Town of Merrillville.
The rock climbing wall will feature bouldering and crack climbing sections along with traditional climbing. Bouldering is climbing a shorter boulder with very little equipment, as opposed to traditional climbing, in which the climber is usually belayed with rope and harness for safety. In crack climbing, the participant uses special techniques to follow a crack in a cliff face rather than trying to climb directly up.
Some of the recreation center facilities, including banquet room rentals, rock climbing wall use, fitness memberships, will generate revenue.
“Our flex studios, community rooms and the event center rooms will be available to rent for banquets, events and corporate or business meetings,” Orlich said. “A Community Room will be available five days per week for community residents to use for card playing, exchange a book, popcorn and a movie or other uses.”
Outdoors, an artificial turf athletic field will be complete with lights, scoreboard, a concession stand, outdoor restrooms and a press box.
Merrillville also is planning to offer specialized fitness classes in the recreation center.
“Classes will consist of several exercise classes: yoga, enhanced fitness, aerobics, Pilates, karate, as well as educational classes and more,” Orlich said.
The building is slated to be completed at the end of January 2021, with an official opening scheduled for March 1.
