Five Hands Farm in Lowell was started by five family members on part of a farm that dates back decades and has been worked by four generations.
It’s a great example of how a traditional corn and soybean farm has adapted to meet trends in the food world.
Organic farming methods. Community Supported Agriculture. Locally grown. Farmers markets. Farm-to-table events. They’re all part of Five Hands Farm, and they’re part of a growing good food movement, one in which you get to know those who grow your food, you have a better understanding of how it's grown and you’re more aware of the partnerships between growers and chefs/restaurateurs.
The farm started in 2013 and has 2 1/2 acres in vegetable production with more than 200 varieties being grown.
Nash Bruce, who started the business with parents, Tom and Rhonda, and brothers, Luke and Will, said his goal is to scale up to 8 to 10 acres. Though it is not a USDA Certified Organic farm, it uses organic processes in growing vegetables with no synthetics and minimal organic-approved pesticides. It relies mostly on insect netting and regular rotation to help yield a good crop.
Bruce and his family grow many of the items you’d find at a farmer’s market —tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, onions, cabbage, asparagus, beets, strawberries, broccoli, cauliflower and more. But he also grows more exotic items, some specifically for area businesses such as microgreens, heirloom French carrots, a scallion called a Spanish calçot and a wild cilantro called papalo.
“In Northwest Indiana you can find us on the menu at both Provecho Latin Provisions and Green is Good by Kate,” he said. Both are in Crown Point. “We love growing for local chefs. They have both been so supportive and ready to collaborate from the get-go.”
You can also find Five Hands Farm produce just over the border in Grant Park, Ill., at Locavore Farm. “They host delightful multicourse farm dinners and have partnered with us for five years now,” said Bruce.
At Locavore Farm, you're actually eating at a table on a farm. In serving meals outdoors at a table that seats 100, every course is made with produce and meat that comes from their land and farms within just a few miles, including Five Hands.
“It’s a thrill to see something you nurtured from a seed plated up, looking and tasting amazing, with a lot of smiling faces at the table,” said Bruce.
From 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, you’ll find Five Hands Farm at the Crown Point Farmers Market where you can find whatever was ready for picking late that week.
In the spring, there’s an opportunity to purchase a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) membership. “In essence, members prepay for a regular supply of fresh produce all season long. Early season revenue provides much needed stability for us at a time when we have supplies to purchase and improvements to consider. In exchange, our members take top priority.”
The CSA season runs for 18 weeks from June through October and weekly or biweekly shares can be purchased. Contents of the CSA package vary throughout the season but include cucumbers, kale, melons, radishes, snap peas, sweet potatoes, parsnips, tomatillos, eggplant and sweet corn. You can find details at fivehandsfarm.net/csa.