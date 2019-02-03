In January 2017, the Structural Heart and Valve team at Community Hospital performed Northwest Indiana’s first Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), ushering in new hope for patients suffering from severe aortic valve disease.
Now, more than two years later, the program has grown into one of the leading TAVR centers in the Chicago and Northwest Indiana area, surpassing even academic medical centers in both volume and quality outcomes.
“Community Hospital has a well-established history of providing excellence in cardiac care from routine screenings to complex treatments and procedures,” said Dr. Samer Abbas, medical director of Cardiovascular Services at Community Hospital. “That is why we are uniquely positioned to spearhead programs, such as TAVR, that benefit our patients and our entire Northwest Indiana community.”
At the hospital’s “100 TAVR” celebration last spring, patients had the opportunity to share their thoughts on the life-changing experience of the procedure.
“Before TAVR, I was in very, very bad shape,” said Raymond Knight, of East Chicago. “My aortic valve was disintegrating. I was dizzy. I couldn’t walk very far or breathe very well. It didn’t look good for me. Today, I’m over 80, I play golf and I walk three times a week. I would rate my experience with TAVR a ‘10’ or maybe even a '20.' I feel great!”
Modeane Collins, 81, of Hebron, agrees with Knight on life after TAVR.
“I feel fantastic. I’m glad I had it done even though I was scared,” she said. “After it was over, I asked my doctor, ‘What can I do to make sure this works and not have anything bad happen?’ He just looked at me and said, ‘Live a good life.'”
TAVR is a less invasive approach to open heart surgery that does not require the patient to be placed on a bypass machine to breathe. Instead, during TAVR, a catheter is inserted either into the chest or the groin area through a small incision and is threaded through an artery to the heart to deliver the replacement valve.
Once the new valve is set in position and expanded, it pushes the original valve leaflets out of the way and the tissue in the replacement valve takes over the job of regulating blood flow.
“Traditional valve replacement requires a complex open heart procedure with a ‘sternotomy’ that surgically opens the chest during the procedure,” said Michael Eng, MD, medical director of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Community Healthcare System. “TAVR, in contrast, is a minimally invasive approach that leaves the chest intact. This procedure offers an additional option for patients requiring valve replacement surgery.”
In its first two years, the TAVR team has performed nearly 170 procedures at Community Hospital, with more than 60 percent of patients returning home the following day. The team performs, on average, nearly two cases a week and growing, developing into one of the most experienced TAVR teams in the Chicago and Northwest Indiana area.
“Our team reviews TAVR candidates during a weekly multi-disciplinary conference to carefully consider each patient’s disease state and potential risks,” adds Abbas. “With input from each of the team members — surgeons, cardiologists, anesthesiologists, nursing and surgical staff — we determine if TAVR is right for best possible outcomes of our patients.”
Along with Abbas and Eng, the TAVR team includes Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons Cris Carlos, MD, Jason Frazier, MD, and Vsevolod Tikhomirov, MD, as well as Interventional Cardiologist David Stewart, MD.
“Patients can find not only expertise and quality care at Community Hospital, but a better overall experience as well, without having to travel away from home,” Chief Executive Officer Lou Molina said. “Our continuing commitment to providing the most advanced medical facilities and highly-talented medical staff have led the way toward offering better medicine to the residents of Northwest Indiana.”
TAVR is considered an effective option to improve quality of life for many patients who are unable to tolerate a lengthy open heart surgery and recovery. The procedure is currently approved for those with severe aortic stenosis, who are considered intermediate or high risk with other medical conditions. However, trials are underway which may allow it to become more available to moderate-risk patients who are in earlier stages of their disease process.
“Community Hospital’s TAVR program was recently selected by Edwards LifeSciences — one of the two major TAVR valve manufacturers — as a site for their national ‘Early TAVR Trials,’” said Jill Conner, RN, director of Neuroscience, Cerebrovascular and Structural Heart Services. “That is significant because only those institutions with higher volumes and proven experience can provide meaningful outcomes for the study. Our patients benefit because the TAVR procedure can be offered to a wider selection of potential patients in need of valve replacement surgery.”
