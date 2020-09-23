Pennsy Greenway opens recreational door to Lansing and beyond

“Once you’re across the (state) line, holy cow! You could go to the Indiana Dunes if you want. You can go to Crown Point if you want ... and you can do it all on bike path,” Buchtel said.

When riding, he said he thinks of the clock tower near Ridge Road in downtown Lansing as a great signal to rest, get some food and patronize Lansing businesses.

He compares the clock tower to the St. Louis Arch as a gateway to adventure.

National treasure

The Pennsy Greenway also makes Lansing a major link to a route in the works to cross the U.S.

The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy is working towards connecting more than 3,700 miles of trail from Washington State to Washington D.C., a project known as the Great American Rail-Trail.

“The Pennsy Greenway is a key piece of the Great American Rail-Trail,” said Eric Oberg, Midwest Regional director of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. “The Pennsy is more than just an amazing resource for Lansing — it is an absolutely key regional and national asset.”

Oberg points to a Pennsy Greenway feature not to miss: the brick inlay at the state border crossing.