Pennsy Greenway opens recreational door to Lansing and beyond

After 22 years spent living in Lansing, Al Phillips still appreciates the tranquil escape offered by the Pennsy Greenway.
The Pennsy Greenway is a multi-use asphalt trail from Calumet City to Schererville.
The Lansing leg is roughly 5.5 miles, development of which began in the late 1990s. The western portion crossing the state into Munster was completed in 2013.
“I’m very fortunate to have raised a couple of kids here in town, and we use that trail quite often. We go on a lot of bike rides with the family,” said Phillips, a detective lieutenant on the Lansing Police Department.
“I grew up in the country, so it’s very peaceful driving through the woods and the trees,” Phillips said.
With minimal elevation gain and limited street crossings, the trail is kid friendly and easy to ride, he said.
Location, location, location
Even the most leisurely of bike paths can churn up an appetite for its riders.
The Pennsy Greenway offers a balance between a getaway into the wilderness with a plethora of pit stops to shop and eat.
Sharon Desjardins, senior superintendent of Strategy and Operations at the Lan-Oak Park District, said that wide access is key.
Visitors can stop at the Paws n’ Play dog park, the downtown Park Plaza, various Lansing parks, Fox Pointe entertainment venue and the Ridge Road business district from the Pennsy Greenway, she said.
Laurene Lemanski, owner of Gayety’s Chocolates and Ice Cream on Ridge Road, had worked at the shop as a high school students before buying it in February 2019.
Lemanski has noticed a steady rise in cyclists and trail-users stopping in.
Gayety’s is a piece of Chicago history dating back to its founding in South Chicago in 1920 before making its way to Lansing in 1987.
Lemanski proudly displays black and white pictures representative of the area’s history throughout the shop.
“I think the trail is phenomenal,” Lemanski said, adding that it trail helps her by bringing in new faces from Lansing and beyond.
In previous years before the onset of COVID-19, Steve Buchtel, "events guy" at GoodSpeed Cycles in Homewood, leads cycling groups along trails in the Region to camp and enjoy the scenery.
Lansing is a critical link between the systems in northwest Indiana and south Cook County, Buchtel said, one he used for his bike-packing groups.
“Lansing is a little bit like a crossroads for cyclists in the area for doing trips like we did or just for doing extended exploration by bike of the Region,” Buchtel said.
“Once you’re across the (state) line, holy cow! You could go to the Indiana Dunes if you want. You can go to Crown Point if you want ... and you can do it all on bike path,” Buchtel said.
When riding, he said he thinks of the clock tower near Ridge Road in downtown Lansing as a great signal to rest, get some food and patronize Lansing businesses.
He compares the clock tower to the St. Louis Arch as a gateway to adventure.
National treasure
The Pennsy Greenway also makes Lansing a major link to a route in the works to cross the U.S.
The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy is working towards connecting more than 3,700 miles of trail from Washington State to Washington D.C., a project known as the Great American Rail-Trail.
“The Pennsy Greenway is a key piece of the Great American Rail-Trail,” said Eric Oberg, Midwest Regional director of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. “The Pennsy is more than just an amazing resource for Lansing — it is an absolutely key regional and national asset.”
Oberg points to a Pennsy Greenway feature not to miss: the brick inlay at the state border crossing.
In coordination with Lansing city officials and the Cook County Forest Preserve in March, the conservancy submitted a formal letter supporting the Lansing Greenway’s application for Invest in Cook County Funding, Oberg said. This was also done to support the planning of the Great American Rail Trail.
Looking ahead
In addition to the Great American Rail-Trail status, the Pennsy Greenway has a bright future for Lansing.
Desjardins of the Lan-Oak Park District said a plan developed in 2019 to maintain and enhance the greenway includes a new trail head at Potts Park, new trail striping for safe lanes, ramp repairs for trail accessibility, asphalt repairs and restoration on more than 3.5 miles of the trail, new trail crossing signage and additional bench seating at key entry points along the path.
Bicycle repair stations are also planned, with the improvements phased in over the coming years, she said.
“Trails bring incredible opportunity to people and the places where we play, live and work," said Oberg. "They make communities healthier. They bolster the quality of life and they deliver incredible economic potential,” he said.
“We also recognize that far too many people do not have access to outdoor green spaces that are close to home,” he said.
“I hope more people use the bike trail and come on over. It’s a nice community. Lansing is really a great community,” Lemanski said.
