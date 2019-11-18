Peoples Bank tunes in, turns on to meeting the needs of the community

Whether it’s volunteering in area communities or brainstorming fundraising ideas for charities, Peoples Bank is tuned into the needs of the Region’s communities.
“Our mission is to help our customers and communities be more successful. Part of that mission is helping the communities we serve, so we can be aware and involved. Any time there’s an opportunity, we’re a part of that,” says Sarah Ricciardi, vice president of marketing.
She is chairwoman of the Communities First committee, Peoples Bank’s employee charitable and social committee, in which employees come up with opportunities for improving the lives of people in need. The range of charitable and service organizations benefiting from those opportunities is broad. They include the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, a financial literacy program, Junior Achievement, Meals on Wheels, Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Opportunity Enterprises, VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) and more.
Peoples Bank employees gives 2,500 to 3,000 volunteer hours annually to communities. “We’re out in the communities, at walks (and other events), doing things all over.
“A lot of our employees and some of our executives do (VITA),” for those who need help with their taxes and can’t afford to pay a service, says Ricciardi. Peoples Bank volunteers go where needed.
Community First, at the bank's 22 locations throughout Northwest Indiana and Chicago's south suburbs, distributed $50,000 in 2018 to philanthropic organizations — all from employee donations matched by funds from the bank.
In addition, “Part of our philosophy is to do in-kind donations. Community First comes up with ideas we can do internally to raise funds, like Casual Fridays and chili cookoffs,” all matched by Peoples Bank, says Ricciardi. It’s all part of an effort to be involved and aware of community needs, of what’s happening locally, and finding creative ways to put Peoples Bank communities first.
“We’re out in the community all the time. Any time there’s an opportunity to partner with people. That enables us to fulfill our mission and helps our communities continue to thrive,” says Ricciardi.
“Our Community First employee (ideas and projects) start again at the new year. Our employees are really dedicated to giving back to the community.”
Alison Martin, vice president, philanthropy, at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, says Peoples Bank contributions have been invaluable. “The bank’s Community First employees focus a lot on holiday giving for our members. They’ve made sure our club members have a holiday season that the kids can remember,” says Martin. “We have the kids write Santa letters, and you’d be amazed at what they ask for.” One little girl asked only for a hairbrush; lots of kids ask for things for their parents. “Those stories really touched the Community First group, which has raised more than $44,000 for our club since 2007,” says Martin.
The corporate side of Peoples Bank has contributed five times as much as that, says Martin, helping to fund the organization’s after-school programs. The outcomes are measured in academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyle.
Peoples Bank employees and executives also pitch in, with Tanya Leetz, executive vice president, chief information and technology officer, volunteers on the club’s board. Others interact with the club members in such activities as the October pumpkin painting in Hammond.
“I think that’s fantastic, because you can really see the impact (with the kids) and how that translates into making a difference in our community.
“Peoples Bank is a top-notch community partner,” says Martin.
Nonprofit organizations wishing to inquire about support can visit People’s Bank donation request page at ibankpeoples.com for more information.