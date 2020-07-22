Photographer captures the present, sees the possibilities for the future

He’s now CEO and founder of WLIV Photography and Marketing Solutions. “I love capturing memorable moments for people. It brings me great joy to be able to capture a moment in real time that will last a lifetime," said Lewis. “Seeing the growth of my skills throughout time has encouraged me to continue going.”

Lewis has had many good family influences in his life, including his grandparents, Leon and Carrie Good, Helen Lewis and the late Will Lewis II. He’s also grateful for teachers who had high expectations and made sure he worked hard.

Growing up in Gary, Lewis said: “I learned the power and beauty of community.” He recalls that there were always neighbors and others who were no blood relation, but were considered an aunt, uncle or cousin, which created a sense of family and togetherness. As an adult, he's been able to give back as a volunteer and mentor in churches, educational settings, senior housing and juvenile corrections system.

“My Gary roots have prepared me to adapt in any environment. I am well-versed in how to be relaxed among family and friends and when necessary convert to be a well-polished professional in a boardroom,” he said. “I have learned the beauty of being confident in who I am. As a youth, I was surrounded by people who spoke words of affirmation to me and made me walk with my head up high and not bowed down.”