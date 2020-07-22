Photographer captures the present, sees the possibilities for the future

When he was a child, Will Lewis IV’s parents bought him and his siblings small point-and-shoot cameras to take pictures during their many travels. By the time he was a teen, it had become a passion.
His first photo shoot was done at Marquette Beach when he was 14 for the MySpace page of a family friend’s clothing line. “Once those photos were posted on Myspace, the requests for my service started coming in and has never stopped,” said Lewis. “That's been about 15 years ago.”
His work has taken him as far as Jamaica, Germany and Spain. He has produced book covers, including one for an Amazon.com bestseller, artwork for iTunes, billboards, windows treatments for companies and work for other publications.
He continues to capture images at private and corporate events — fashion shows, weddings, birthday parties, conferences and class reunions as well as shooting school yearbook photos, graduation photos, baby showers and more. “Whatever requires a camera, I can capture it,” he said. “I have expanded my photography to incorporate graphic design and videography.”
Lewis graduated from Portage High School and later attended Ivy Tech Community College, Aeon Bible Institute and Purdue University, where he earned a degree in Organizational Leadership with a minor in Computer Graphics Technology. “While a student at Portage High School (with a predominantly Caucasian student body), I was the first African American Senior Class president," he said. "Ironically, it was during the same year that President Barack Obama became the first African American President of the United States. I like to think that we both changed history that year.”
He’s now CEO and founder of WLIV Photography and Marketing Solutions. “I love capturing memorable moments for people. It brings me great joy to be able to capture a moment in real time that will last a lifetime," said Lewis. “Seeing the growth of my skills throughout time has encouraged me to continue going.”
Lewis has had many good family influences in his life, including his grandparents, Leon and Carrie Good, Helen Lewis and the late Will Lewis II. He’s also grateful for teachers who had high expectations and made sure he worked hard.
Growing up in Gary, Lewis said: “I learned the power and beauty of community.” He recalls that there were always neighbors and others who were no blood relation, but were considered an aunt, uncle or cousin, which created a sense of family and togetherness. As an adult, he's been able to give back as a volunteer and mentor in churches, educational settings, senior housing and juvenile corrections system.
“My Gary roots have prepared me to adapt in any environment. I am well-versed in how to be relaxed among family and friends and when necessary convert to be a well-polished professional in a boardroom,” he said. “I have learned the beauty of being confident in who I am. As a youth, I was surrounded by people who spoke words of affirmation to me and made me walk with my head up high and not bowed down.”
One Gary's best features, according to Lewis, is the lakefront. “I love being around water, and Gary has one of the most beautiful lakefronts you will ever see, during any season.”
Faith also is important to Lewis. “I am a fifth generation Apostolic Pentecostal, and I love God with all my heart,” he said. "I try not to just represent Christ in the church building, but I aim every day to let my light shine in real ways. My passion as a Christian, my involvement in church and my service in the faith community is strong.”
For the last nine years he has served as a young adult leader, minister and a praise and worship leader for youth worship. He also teaches high school Sunday School and works on the church’s social media channels.
He considers his parents and siblings a wonderful gift from God. “My father and mother will celebrate 34 years of marriage this year. They have poured into my siblings and I in ways that we will forever be in their debt. Everything parents should be, my parents are that and more,” he said. He has a sister, Willita, and brother, Leland, and is a proud uncle of nephew, Dylan.
Even during these uncertain times, Lewis said he continues to encourage others to not give up on goals, but to develop a new strategy, devise a new system or simply pivot. "No matter how things look now, see yourself free and liberated in ways your children and grandchildren will be proud of," he said."
To view Lewis’ work, go to wlewisiv.com and follow on Facebook (Will L. Lewis IV) and @wlewisiv on Twitter and Instagram.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!