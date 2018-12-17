Haven’t made New Year’s Eve plans yet? Not to worry, there are still plenty of fun-filled options for families and adults.
Want the ultimate “Region-style” end-of-the-year jamboree? Consider the third annual Whiting Knights of Columbus Pierogi Drop, a local take on New York’s ball drop in Times Square. There's fireworks, music, a catered spread of Polish and American foods including, of course, all types of pierogi, and countdown to when the 10-by-5-foot pierogi drops 90 feet at the stroke of midnight.
Illuminated by 219 twinkling lights (matching Northwest Indiana’s area code), the sparkling pierogi, hoisted by a donated crane, falls into a pot in front of cheering crowds of more than 2,000 people.
“It’s a pierogi, so you have to boil it,” says Andy Dybel, chairman of the Pierogi Drop Committee, explaining the symbolism of the large pot. “We have a DJ in the hall and the celebration will be going on for quite a while. And yes, one of the foods being served at pierogi. The cost is pretty nominal for a New Year’s Eve event.”
Mr. Pierogi and the Underground Prophets also will be on hand.
Oh, and the event will be part of WLS-TV Ch. 7's Chicago-area new year's coverage from 10:30 to midnight Dec. 31.
Not in the mood for the spectacle of a glitzy pierogi or don’t want to keep the kids up late, check out Bellabration: A Glitterific Gala at Bellaboo's Play & Discovery Center, in Lake Station. The fun starts early in the afternoon so the little ones can be home in bed by the time adult festivities begin. At 2 p.m., there’s a countdown to the Big Balloon Drop that tops the face painting, creating your own noisemaker and lots of glitter activities.
Lake County Parks is also hosting its annual Family New Year's Eve Ice Skating Party at Deep River Waterpark Ice Plaza.
“There’s an 8 p.m. countdown, sparkling cider for toasting in the new year, a DJ all night and snacks available at the concessions,” says Emily Trisler, communications specialist for Lake County Parks & Recreation, about the family friendly event from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 31.
Trisler describes the rink, which will be decorated for the holidays, as family-friendly too, noting that there are a plethora of places for small skaters who are still a little wobbly to hold on or take a seat.
Looking for an upscale culinary event? Ring in the New Year at the Farmhouse at Fair Oaks Farms, where the menu includes carved prime rib, sushi, rack of lamb, spinach and cheese stuffed chicken breast, herb crusted pork loin, a whole roasted suckling pig, crab legs, bourbon glazed salmon and more. There’s a Champagne toast at midnight and a premium bar. Fire dancers and DJ Joe provide the entertainment along with a photo booth. This event sells out so visit www.fofarms.com/event/farmhouse-nye-celebration/.