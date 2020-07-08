Plans in the works to add locker rooms, concession stand to signature park

It's been about a year since Bulldog Park opened in Crown Point, and planning is underway for a project to enhance the popular destination.
The city is collaborating with the Crown Point School Corp. to renovate an old concession stand at nearby Col. John Wheeler Middle School to serve both entities.
Mayor David Uran has said the first floor would be used by the school corporation and the second floor would be used for Bulldog Park, on West Street near the Middle School.
Jennie Burgess, Crown Point's parks administrator, said the city plans to use its portion of the facility for locker rooms. A catwalk could be built to connect them to the Franciscan Health Pavilion at Bulldog Park.
That would let the park host more sporting events, such as hockey tournaments at the Timothy J. Grzych Ice Rink, which is open in the winter.
“We're pretty excited about it,” Burgess said.
She said Crown Point plans to continue its collaboration with Purdue University Northwest on hosting hockey tournaments. The rink already has hosted hockey games for Purdue Northwest, which faced the University of Michigan and Missouri State University there last year.
Burgess said renovating the concession stand would be a great addition to Bulldog Park. She said the project is in the “beginning stages,” working out details about the renovations and how the facility would look.
Crown Point's Redevelopment Commission approved a $5,000 agreement with design-build firm PBS, to complete initial design work to provide city and school officials with a site plan for the new structure; a conceptual floor plan that details the layout of the first and second floors; 2-D elevation and 3-D computer renderings; and a comprehensive cost projection.
After that work is complete, officials can determine when renovation work could get started and how long it would take.
Bulldog Park also has been a popular venue for a variety of other events.
COVID-19 has limited city-sponsored events, but Crown Point has been able to host its Farmer's Market there since the end of June.
“It's been very well received,” Diana Bosse, the city's special events administrator, said of the Farmer's Market.
Moving to the fifth stage of Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track Indiana plan allows the city to host additional activities and offer facility rentals at Bulldog Park.
The splash pad opened July 6 and is available from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; and noon-6 p.m. Sunday — following recommendations of local health professionals and state resources, according to a city press release.
Even as city officials plan for the future, much has been accomplished at Bulldog Park.
The site opened with much fanfare in the middle of 2019, and many have expected the site will attract more visitors to Crown Point and improve the quality of life in the city.
Its wide appeal helped Bulldog Park being named the 2019 Venue of the Year by the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority.
