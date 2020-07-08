Plans in the works to add locker rooms, concession stand to signature park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's been about a year since Bulldog Park opened in Crown Point, and planning is underway for a project to enhance the popular destination.

The city is collaborating with the Crown Point School Corp. to renovate an old concession stand at nearby Col. John Wheeler Middle School to serve both entities.

Mayor David Uran has said the first floor would be used by the school corporation and the second floor would be used for Bulldog Park, on West Street near the Middle School.

Jennie Burgess, Crown Point's parks administrator, said the city plans to use its portion of the facility for locker rooms. A catwalk could be built to connect them to the Franciscan Health Pavilion at Bulldog Park.

That would let the park host more sporting events, such as hockey tournaments at the Timothy J. Grzych Ice Rink, which is open in the winter.

“We're pretty excited about it,” Burgess said.

She said Crown Point plans to continue its collaboration with Purdue University Northwest on hosting hockey tournaments. The rink already has hosted hockey games for Purdue Northwest, which faced the University of Michigan and Missouri State University there last year.