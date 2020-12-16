Plenty of food, drink and fun to put the sparkle in smaller celebrations

Of course, most celebrations will be smaller scale and closer to home. But that doesn't mean they will be any less festive. Region businesses have all you need.

“We’ve sold four bottles of Dom Perignon so far this week,” Jenifer Colville, salesclerk at WiseGuys Discount Liquors in Chesterton, says of the champagne that sells for $164 a bottle. “And someone just came in and bought several bottles of Basil Hayden bourbon for the holidays. We’re seeing a lot of people buying expensive liquors and wines for the holidays. It maybe that since they’re not going out as much, they’re wanting to make their home celebrations really special.”

Colville says WiseGuys also is doing a brisk business in seasonal beers including Bell’s Christmas Ale and Brickyard Brewery’s Christmas Ale.

Popular dessert libations include Evan Williams Egg Nog Liqueur and Peppermint Bark Cream.

“We also a variety of apple flavored vodkas like caramel apple and salty caramel,” says Colville. “It’s easy to use them to make mixed drinks for the holidays. This time of the year mulled and spiced wines are popular as well.”

Once you've chosen your drinks, Old World Market in Valparaiso is ready to supply the food.