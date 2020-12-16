Plenty of food, drink and fun to put the sparkle in smaller celebrations

If there’s ever been a year to leave behind, 2020 would qualify.
So here are some socially responsible ways to ring out the old and ring in the healthy, happy and safe new.
In Northwest Indiana channeling our inner Polish is what it’s all about. That's apparent at the annual Pierogi Drop New Year's Eve Celebration at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Whiting.
Think Times Square in New York but with a 10-foot dumpling in place of the Waterford Crystal ball.
It's nor ordinary dumpling but a sparkling illuminated pierogi that descends 90-feet at the stroke of midnight.
“This year's event will be paired back because of COVID-19," says Andrew Dybel, who founded the Pierogi Drop in 2017 and is chairman of the Pierogi Drop Committee. “There will not be an indoor party inside K of C 1696 Hall. But weather and COVID-19 permitting, there will be an outdoor beer garden and heated tents on the K of C grounds. The drop will occur directly across the street. And there will be plenty of room on 119th Street and Atchison Avenue. for social distancing.”
And using the original recipes belong to his grandmother, Ray Kosinski of Ace Catering will be preparing a variety of pierogi as well as sausage and kraut sandwiches and shish kabobs at K of C Hall, 1120 119th St,
Of course, most celebrations will be smaller scale and closer to home. But that doesn't mean they will be any less festive. Region businesses have all you need.
“We’ve sold four bottles of Dom Perignon so far this week,” Jenifer Colville, salesclerk at WiseGuys Discount Liquors in Chesterton, says of the champagne that sells for $164 a bottle. “And someone just came in and bought several bottles of Basil Hayden bourbon for the holidays. We’re seeing a lot of people buying expensive liquors and wines for the holidays. It maybe that since they’re not going out as much, they’re wanting to make their home celebrations really special.”
Colville says WiseGuys also is doing a brisk business in seasonal beers including Bell’s Christmas Ale and Brickyard Brewery’s Christmas Ale.
Popular dessert libations include Evan Williams Egg Nog Liqueur and Peppermint Bark Cream.
“We also a variety of apple flavored vodkas like caramel apple and salty caramel,” says Colville. “It’s easy to use them to make mixed drinks for the holidays. This time of the year mulled and spiced wines are popular as well.”
Once you've chosen your drinks, Old World Market in Valparaiso is ready to supply the food.
“Since buying the store, we’ve converted to make it about easy and accessible, the kind of place where you buy our beautiful products and throw them together to make wonderful food,” says Patty Locke, co-owner of the shop in Valparaiso. “It’s about grabbing creamy goat cheese and topping it with our onion jam and serving it with crackers or cutting fontina cheese into cubes, placing them in ramekins, adding garlic, thyme, rosemary and olive oil and shoving it under the broiler.”
Or she suggests slicing an Old World baguettes and adding a schmear of Point Reyes, a full-flavored blue cheese with hints of rich sweetness and then top it with a ribbon of prosciutto for an elegant appetizer.
“It pairs well with Prosecco. The taste of the cheese just blends so nicely with the pop of the bubbles,” Locke says of the sparkling Italian white wine favored for toasts with Champagne and Cava, a sparkling white from Spain.
“The type of cheese you serve depends on your sparkling wine,” says Locke, noting that Champagne goes well with Piave Mezzano, a 10-month old cheese from Northern Italy while Cava pairs well with sheep’s milk cheeses such as Ewephoria, made in Netherlands. “There are so many things you can put together quickly that will make a great presentation for New Year’s Eve.”
If you'd rather just order out, Bridges Scoreboard Restaurant & Sports Bar in Griffith will offer curbside pickup and free delivery, as well as in-restaurat dining, says Jeff Bridges, who with his brother Scott, owns the family business their parents started.
“We’ll be having family dinner specials for families of four or five that will be available not only for dine-in but also for carryout and free delivery,” he says. "Our other menu items such as frog legs are also available. We’re really focused on our free delivery for New Year’s Eve because we want to give people the option to stay in if they want and still have a great meal.”
As we continue to expect the unexpected in 2020, new business has popped up for NWI Tents and Events in Valparaiso,
“Normally we don’t do much in the winter maybe one or two in the 15 years we’ve been in business,” says Charity Koeppen who with her husband, K.C., owns NWI Tents and Events. “But because of COVID-19, we are doing a lot of business.”
Tents allow for social distancing in a well-ventilated area. And because it’s cold, the Koeppens also rent heaters as well as chairs and tables.
NWI Tents and Events will add Christmas and icicle lights for pizazz though Koeppen says the budget-conscious may want to buy their own.
If it's light you want, Big Daddy K’s Fireworks Outlet in Highland has plenty of options in a ariety of patterns, colors and explosions.
“The more powder you have, the larger and prettier the explosion,” owner Thad Kanavos says of the 100, 200 and 500 gram multishot aerial fireworks that come in pre-loaded tubes arranged and fused for easy handling. “All you have to do is light them and stand back.”
Sparklers and poppers are popular for those who want the buzz without the boom, Kanavos says.
