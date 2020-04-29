Police department's open data initiative puts St. John's numbers at residents' fingertips

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

St. John was one of the first communities in Indiana to join in the Police Data Initiative as part of recommendations by the 21st Century Policing Task Force initiated under former President Barack Obama.

It’s one of about 130 participating law enforcement agencies that have made their call, crime and demographic data easily accessible to the public as part of the program.

“It’s just about being open with the data we have and demographic information and what’s going on in the community,” said Cliff Wroe, technology director for the St. John Police, which implemented the program in 2015. “This just opens up our current record system, giving a public-facing view of that information.”

Data is automatically updated daily without the need for any extra steps by the police department staff. Information can be accessed at stjohnin.com/PD by clicking on “Police Data Initiative.” Wroe noted that the data is in a 100% open format that can be downloaded to Excel, Access, Google Sheets or other programs that will accept that format.