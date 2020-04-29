Police department's open data initiative puts St. John's numbers at residents' fingertips

St. John was one of the first communities in Indiana to join in the Police Data Initiative as part of recommendations by the 21st Century Policing Task Force initiated under former President Barack Obama.
It’s one of about 130 participating law enforcement agencies that have made their call, crime and demographic data easily accessible to the public as part of the program.
“It’s just about being open with the data we have and demographic information and what’s going on in the community,” said Cliff Wroe, technology director for the St. John Police, which implemented the program in 2015. “This just opens up our current record system, giving a public-facing view of that information.”
Data is automatically updated daily without the need for any extra steps by the police department staff. Information can be accessed at stjohnin.com/PD by clicking on “Police Data Initiative.” Wroe noted that the data is in a 100% open format that can be downloaded to Excel, Access, Google Sheets or other programs that will accept that format.
The information has been collected and available for years, but the Police Data Initiative allows individuals to access it with just a few clicks. “You can look up what the calls for service are, where traffic stops are at, where accidents are at, demographic information on anyone who received a citation, anyone who was issued a warning, anyone arrested,” said Wroe. “This wasn’t a lot of work on our part. It is data we already had, but we put it in a format that was accessible to the public, so people don’t have to go out of their way to find it.”
Once data was made available from 2015, the department added it going back to 2006. “We’ve uploaded 15 years worth of data,” said Wroe.
Also available on the police department’s website is a crime map that pinpoints every accident through Google Maps.
“Departments across the country are doing this, but only a handful in Indiana,” said Police Chief Steve Flores, who moved into his new post in January. “People want transparency and this was done to be transparent and show exactly what we’re doing.”
St. John was in on the ground floor of discussions of the 21st Century Policing Task Force findings, with then Police Chief James Kveton attending sessions at the White House.
Since the program began, Wroe said other area departments have taken similar measures to provide online access to information for the public, but they may not have registered to be participating agencies through the Police Data Initiative. Joining the Police Data Initiative is fairly easy. Departments that have at least three open data sets can register through policedatainitiative.org.
Bloomington was the first department in the state to participate, and St. John patterned its program after the Bloomington Police Department's.
“The benefit I see is that it dispels rumors. Information is power, and it helps the citizen really know what is going in the community,” said Wroe.
A group of high school students prepared some analytical data after the program was initiated and forwarded that information to the police department. “It was information we already knew," said Wroe. "But it was nice to see the the public has some ownership in this, as well."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!