Poll Everywhere, other classroom apps take attendance, stoke student engagement

Hey, students. Listen up. It’s time to pay attention in class.
Thanks to new technology, gone are the days of sitting in the back of a lecture hall, blending in with the crowd and taking a daily nap. Today’s professors, instructors and teachers are equipped with a way to keep passive students on their toes.
To encourage engagement, schools have added classroom response applications to allow students to answer queries or surveys, respond to test questions and to record their attendance in class.
“Confirming a student’s attendance is an important piece of data for financial aid,” said William Radell, instructional technology consultant with the Center for Innovation and Scholarship in Teaching and Learning (CISTL) at Indiana University Northwest in Gary. “Financial aid issuing agencies want to know that students who receive aid are actually attending class.”
Besides tracking attendance, professors, teaching assistants and instructors can use classroom response applications for a variety of reasons. If the teacher is moving quickly through a lesson, taking a poll in real time can determine whether students are comprehending the information presented. In addition, it encourages students to participate in a discussion anonymously and without waiting to be acknowledged by the professor.
Several classroom response apps are available, with each school or university choosing between an open app or a proprietary program.
According to Rebecca Kerr,enterprise marketing manager, Poll Everywhere is one of those apps. It can be loaded on a student’s electronic device and used by the instructor on the Poll Everywhere website or in PowerPoint, Google Slides or Keynote. “This is a classroom response application in which instructors can create questions and activities ahead of time, or on the fly,” she said. “Students respond to Poll Everywhere activities using any device that can text or access the web, usually phones, tablets or laptops.”
IUN uses an app called Top Hat to poll students, take attendance, and gather responses. It also records grades, which are then transferred into the university’s learning management system called Canvas. Radell said they encourage faculty to use Top Hat as IUN has a contractual agreement with them and has already been vetted. “Because Top Hat and Canvas ‘talk’ to each other and students’ information is transmitted between them, we want to make certain the data are safe and secure.” Radell added that this semester, for the first time, the Top Hat app is being provided at no cost to students, faculty and staff.
While beneficial to colleges and universities, apps similar to Poll Everywhere and Top Hat are making their way into high schools and below. The Hammond Academy of Science and Technology (HAST), a charter school serving grades six through 12, uses a comparable app. “We use Kahoot for our students, which is a game-based learning platform that helps learners become class leaders,” said Principal Sean Egan. “It has some similar uses to Poll Everywhere as well as allowing students can use the system to check their grades and more.”
Eighth grade science teacher, Steve Grimm said he thinks a polling application could be useful. “I would likely use it for surveying students and parents, going over pre-testing material and reviewing before a test,” he noted.
Athena Mosley of Hammond, a HAST parent of a 10th grader agrees. “I think it could be beneficial for both students and parents.
And while response applications are making it easier to promote classroom engagement, tally poll results and record grades, students need to remember that with the apps taking note of their presence, skipping class is not an option.