This year, the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival is marking its 41st year of sharing the Vale of Paradise with visitors from all over Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.
The festival draws an estimated 60,000 to the one-day party and features the first parade dedicated to popcorn. Scheduled for the first Saturday after Labor Day, it’s one of the largest festivals held in the region.
The beginnings were much humbler. In 1979, Valparaiso decided to host a festival in honor of popcorn magnate Orville Redenbacher. It was also a way to draw people to the city and attempt to drum up business.
The idea worked. Tina St. Aubin, executive director of Valparaiso Events, ties the fest's success to its loyal volunteers.
“There are numerous organizations that we count on to help run the festival,” she said. “Seriously, it’s a community event, run by the community. We’re as proud of that as we are of the main stage, big-name entertainment we’re able to offer in Central Park Plaza. The Popcorn Fest truly showcases our community. We know we have a lot to offer and it’s one fantastic way to show it off, Valparaiso style.”
One example is Ed Dykes, who has been the logistics coordinator for 40 years. Another is the tag-team Jeffrin Lane and Patricia Cummings, who have labored on the parade committee for more than 25 years each. Dan Lukes has been organizing the Popcorn Panic run for 20 years.
In 2019, the festival will offer up 35 food booths, more than 250 arts and crafts booths, the largest parade in Northwest Indiana, two live music stages with seven bands, including Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, the Popcorn Panic and the Lit’l Kernel Puff Race. Orville would be proud.
Redenbacher, it should be noted, hailed from Brazil, Indiana, which is outside of Terre Haute. He later settled in Valparaiso to build his popcorn empire, which took off when Marshall Field's decided to sell his brand. Today, the famous Redenbacher sculpture resides on a bench in Central Park Plaza, the heart of downtown Valparaiso, and nerve center of the festival. .
The Popcorn Festival has been named the Best of the Region by The Times readers for the last 21 years.
While the festival has grown exponentially, it’s the community that keeps the motor running. Residents are proud and grateful for the volunteers that keep the festival poppin’.