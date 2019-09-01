Dan Lukes has been running the Popcorn Panic for 20 years. Unfortunately, he doesn’t get the opportunity to run in the race itself.
“It’s impossible to run in the race when I’m running the race,” he said. “But I always run in the Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving with my son. So, when people jibe me about not running the Panic, I can at least tell them that one.”
Running the Popcorn Panic is probably equally exhausting as the race itself. The 5-mile race and the 5K run/walk had more than 1,200 participants in 2018, more than enough to keep Lukes and his 200-plus volunteers on their toes.
The Popcorn Panic has been held every year of the festival, dating to 1979. The run is a five-mile jaunt that starts at Central Park Plaza and goes through beautiful downtown Valparaiso. Lukes says that every year they get newbies who didn’t realize the distance was five miles until the day of the race.
“They’re used to running 5K (3.1-mile) distances,” he says. “They quickly adjust, because they’re athletes and competitors. But that first look is always entertaining.”
Last year, the course for the 5K run/walk was modified to eliminate a bottleneck between the two races. The 5K began to go west on Campbell Street, down Sheffield Drive, and then south on Clover Lane to Harrison Boulevard.
“The change worked really well for the safety of the participants and the volunteers,” Lukes said.
This year, Lisa Hutton takes over the reins for the Lit’l Kernel Puff. “I’ve been coordinating the park department youth activities for quite a while,” she said. “It was a natural fit for me to get involved with the Puff.”
Hutton participated in the Puff from age 4 to 9, acquiring a love of running at a young age. “It’s a great way to get our next generation involved in a fun, healthy activity,” she said.
The Lit’l Kernel Puff is a one-of-a-kind race. Designed for ages 2 through 9, it begins at the intersection of Washington Street and Lincolnway. Kids run distances of 100-300 yards, depending on their age. The finish line is always in front of city hall to make it convenient for parents to meet their racers.
The Valparaiso University women’s basketball team runs with the youngsters, cheering them on and keeping an eye out for anyone who needs a little extra encouragement. Everyone receives a T-shirt and participation ribbon.