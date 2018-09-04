Popcorn Panic, 5K, Lit'l Kernel Puff and middle school races keep Valparaiso Popcorn Fest visitors on their toes

Dan Lukes has been running the Popcorn Panic for 19 years. What he hasn’t done yet is actually run the Panic. But he’s working on it.
“I was in basketball and volleyball during high school,” Lukes explains. “I was always an athlete, but I wasn’t a runner.” He did try his hand at the 5K run/walk event in 2017, part of gearing up for his inaugural Panic run, date to be determined.
The Popcorn Panic has been held every year of the festival. It’s a 5-mile run (8k) through Valparaiso's historical downtown district. Lukes says that every year they get newbies who didn’t realize the distance until after the fact.
“They’re used to running 5K (3.1 mile) distances,” Lukes says. “They quickly adjust, because they’re athletes and competitors. But that first look is entertaining.”
Lukes works with more than 200 volunteers who help with all three events, the 5-mile Panic, the 5K and the Lit’l Kernel Puff Race for ages 2-9.
This year, the course for the 5K run/walk has been modified to eliminate a bottleneck between the two races. The 5K will go west of Campbell Street, down Sheffield Drive, then head south on Clover Lane to Harrison Boulevard.
“The Panic course remains the same,” Lukes says. That would be Lincolnway to Campbell to Glendale Boulevard, Berkley Drive, Sheffield Drive, Linden Drive, Appletree Lane, Sears Street, Sheffield, Clover Lane, Del Vista Drive, Harrison Boulevard, and back to Campbell and Lincolnway.
The middle school competition returns this year. Lukes is excited to have a traveling trophy that will be awarded annually to he school with the most competitors.
The Lit’l Kernel Puff offers children a one-of-a-kind experience. It’s for ages 2-9. The race will begin at the intersection of Washington Street and Lincolnway and goes 100-300 yards depending on the age group. The finish line is in front of city hall to make it easy for parents to meet their racers. Racing starts at 8:30 a.m. with the 2-year-olds. Everyone will receive a T-shirt and participation ribbon.
The Panic kicks off at 7:20 a.m. and the 5K at 7:30 a.m.
To register for the races, call the Valparaiso Parks & Recreation office (219-462-5144) for your Lit'l Kernel Puff kids and visit runsignup.com to sign up for the Panic.