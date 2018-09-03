Popcorn Parade lines up for 40th year as centerpiece of Valparaiso festival

It began innocently enough for Jeffrin Lain. “For the first several years I cooked for other volunteers. Then I made a small float for my daughter when she was 2, so she could participate in the kids portion of a parade,” she says. “I thought it might just be a one-year thing, fun for my daughter and me.”
But Lain had caught the Popcorn Parade fever. “The next year, I started helping out with the kids’ parade,” she says. “We encourage kids to decorate their bicycles and little wagons and join in on the fun.”
As what is now known as the ChicagoLand Popcorn Parade grew, so did Lain’s involvement. She partnered with Patricia Cummings, who had been working with the parade since day one, to coordinate the kids parade for the next 25 years. “Certainly wasn’t a one-year wonder,” she says with a laugh. “But these kids are so much fun, it makes you want to come back and do it again.”
After 25 years of managing the kids' end, Cummings and Lain began heading the parade committee from beginning to end. It has taken place every year since the festival began 40 years ago and has grown to epic proportions.
“It’s probably the largest parade in Porter County,” Lain says. “They have some really nice parades in other towns around us, but I’m not sure if they are as large as our popcorn parade.”
Last year it took more than two hours for every entry to pass the finish line. The number of entries averages about 100 and includes floats, decorated cars, bands, drill teams, Boy and Girl Scout troops, and high school organizations. The Valparaiso YMCA and several local churches march annually, frequently entering a car or float.
Entries must have a popcorn and/or corn theme. All line up at the Old Town Banquet Center on Calumet Avenue, and process about three miles down to Lincolnway, up to Campbell Street, and finish at Ben Franklin Middle School. Now known as the ChicagoLand Popcorn Parade in honor of its sponsor, it steps off at 10 a.m.
Awards are given for the top three entries, a special recognition, best kids entry, and best new entry.
“The parade has taken on a life of its own,” Lain says. “Our little band of volunteers comes back every year to make it the very best we can.”
This year, the parade committee lost one of its long-time members when John Matula died. “We’ll think of him when the whistle blows to start the parade,” Lain says. “It’ll be a bittersweet moment for all of us.”