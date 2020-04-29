Popular year-round, Shrine of Christ's Passion has special meaning during Christianity's holiest season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For 12 years, the Shrine of Christ’s Passion has been a destination for thousands who want to become closer to their faith and explore the interactive Prayer Trail on the grounds.

Since the shrine opened in May 2008 after seven years of construction, visitor numbers have grown, with an estimated 200,000 visiting last year alone, general manager Paul Anderson said.

Each year around Easter, however, the Prayer Trail becomes even more meaningful to many. Through a series of multimedia, interactive stops and 40 life-size bronze sculptures, the Prayer Trail depicts the last days of Jesus' life.

Every year, visitor traffic increases at the beginning of Lent, a season of reflection that begins 40 days before Easter.

“On Good Friday alone, 8,000 to 10,000 people will come,” Anderson said.

It is on that day that the staff at Shrine of Christ’s Passion will welcome visitors from all over the Midwest, including Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota.

“A lot of families have made it a family tradition to come to the Shrine on Good Friday,” Anderson said.