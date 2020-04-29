Popular year-round, Shrine of Christ's Passion has special meaning during Christianity's holiest season

For 12 years, the Shrine of Christ’s Passion has been a destination for thousands who want to become closer to their faith and explore the interactive Prayer Trail on the grounds.
Since the shrine opened in May 2008 after seven years of construction, visitor numbers have grown, with an estimated 200,000 visiting last year alone, general manager Paul Anderson said.
Each year around Easter, however, the Prayer Trail becomes even more meaningful to many. Through a series of multimedia, interactive stops and 40 life-size bronze sculptures, the Prayer Trail depicts the last days of Jesus' life.
Every year, visitor traffic increases at the beginning of Lent, a season of reflection that begins 40 days before Easter.
“On Good Friday alone, 8,000 to 10,000 people will come,” Anderson said.
It is on that day that the staff at Shrine of Christ’s Passion will welcome visitors from all over the Midwest, including Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota.
“A lot of families have made it a family tradition to come to the Shrine on Good Friday,” Anderson said.
At 3 p.m. on Good Friday, this year on April 10, The Rev. Francis “Rocky” Hoffman, executive director and CEO of Relevant Radio, will lead approximately 3,000 pilgrims in prayer as they walk the path.
As part of the journey at the Shrine of Christ’s Passion, visitors wind through a half-mile long path that illustrates the Biblical account of Jesus's crucifixion. Along the path, listening stations include audio recordings from Chicago broadcaster Bill Kurtis that share the story of the last days of Christ.
“As you walk the path, people feel they are right there with Jesus,” Anderson said.
The shrine includes a 10,000-square-foot gift shop, visitor center and cafe. Sales from the gift shop and donations support maintenance of the grounds and facility, which has does not charge an admission fee.
Construction on the path began in 2001. Workers used 3,000 yards of concrete, about 200 semi loads of boulders and more than 1,000 trees and bushes, according to the shrine’s website. Texas artist Mickey Wells created the 40 life-size bronze sculptures, each weighing 300 to 700 pounds.
