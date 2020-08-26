Portage crafts a plan to lure new business, promote redevelopment

“The Plan Commission has approved the construction of a 6,262-square-foot Firestone Auto Service Center on U.S. Hwy. 6 just east of Petco,” says Knut Knutson, development review planner for the City of Portage.

The city, with a population of around 37,000, the largest in Porter County and the third-largest in Northwest Indiana, maintains a strong focus on redevelopment, balancing reuse of vacant building and land with new business, says Czilli

One example is the 170 acres of land purchased from the city in 2016 by Catalyst Lifestyles Sport Resort. The idea was to capitalize on the flourishing youth sports industry by building $75 million dollar complex with a 165,000-square-foot dome, 150-room hotel and a cable wakeboarding park on a 15-acre lake.

By the end of 2017 that company had filed for bankruptcy and the land went into foreclosure. Forfeiture of the property would return it to Portage's Redevelopment Commission.

“It was a great idea. Youth sports is a major industry,” says Czilli, noting the convenience of its location on the west side of Ind. Hwy. 249, just south of U.S. Hwy. 12 and right off of I-94. “Regaining the property is a second chance to develop the land in a way that will bring in things to do that will attract people to the area.”