 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portage crafts a plan to lure new business, promote redevelopment
urgent

Portage crafts a plan to lure new business, promote redevelopment

{{featured_button_text}}

After a bang-up start to the year, the Portage economy slowed with the onset of the pandemic. But now there are more than a few rays of light, with large developments, as well as redevelopment projects and businesses going forward according to Portage City Councilman Collin Czilli, who represents the city’s 5th District.

“AmeriPlex at the Port has been a big success,” says Czilli about the master planned mixed-use business park that started off with one field in 2000 and has expanded to 385 acres.

New businesses coming to the facility include Fagor Arrasate, a Spain-based corporation that has plans to open a 6,700-square-foot metal forming plant in Portage.

Portage works with these new businesses, says Councilman Brian Gulley, who represents the 4th District, noting that there’s a lot of new development around the Bass Pro Shop. A tax abatement provided last year has allowed bNutty Gourmet Peanut Butter to expand its operation to a 16,000-square-foot leased space at AmeriPlex at the Port after outgrowing its 2,500-square-foot building in Merrillville.

Expanded residential options in Portage will include 16 acres of new homes, part of a planned 32-acre development abutting Brookview Estates, says Gulley.

The councilman, who has lived in Portage for more than 14 years, says he’s thrilled to see the influx of business development on the north side of Portage the last few years.

“The Plan Commission has approved the construction of a 6,262-square-foot Firestone Auto Service Center on U.S. Hwy. 6 just east of Petco,” says Knut Knutson, development review planner for the City of Portage.

The city, with a population of around 37,000, the largest in Porter County and the third-largest in Northwest Indiana, maintains a strong focus on redevelopment, balancing reuse of vacant building and land with new business, says Czilli 

One example is the 170 acres of land purchased from the city in 2016 by Catalyst Lifestyles Sport Resort. The idea was to capitalize on the flourishing youth sports industry by building $75 million dollar complex with a 165,000-square-foot dome, 150-room hotel and a cable wakeboarding park on a 15-acre lake.

By the end of 2017 that company had filed for bankruptcy and the land went into foreclosure. Forfeiture of the property would return it to Portage's Redevelopment Commission.

“It was a great idea. Youth sports is a major industry,” says Czilli, noting the convenience of its location on the west side of Ind. Hwy. 249, just south of U.S. Hwy. 12 and right off of I-94. “Regaining the property is a second chance to develop the land in a way that will bring in things to do that will attract people to the area.”

With 304 apartments, ground-floor commercial space and a sidewalk pedestrian access, Promenade at Founder’s Square, has been a boon in helping grow Portage as has Founder’s Square Park. The latter features a special needs-designed Hannah's Hope Playground, splash pad and amphitheater.

Holladay Properties, the commercial real estate and land development company that designed Promenade at Founder’s Square, wants to expand, says Czilli, who would like to see more condominiums built in the area. He believes the city has what it takes to attract Illinois residents: a beach, lower taxes, recreational opportunities, good housing and schools and accessibility to Chicago via I-94 or the South Shore.

The implementation of the Double Track project by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD), which operates the South Shore Line, promises to reduce the commute between the Portage/Ogden Dunes station to downtown Chicago to 50 minutes from about 75 minutes.

Recently the Redevelopment Commission sold land at 5400 and 5500 Melton Rd. that once housed the Castaway Motel.

“One of the next phases is moving west to where the old Portage Mall used to be,” says Czilli. “We have to look at what’s ahead in five years, 10 years and be sure to be ready — that Portage is well-connected, start investing in small cell technology to fit in light posts to boost cell phone coverage and investment in 5G. It’s a very exciting time for Portage. It’s all about taking chances.”

+13 
Portage crafts a plan to lure new business, promote redevelopment

City Councilman Brian Gulley notes that Portage will add 16 acres of new homes, part of a planned 32-acre development abutting Brookview Estates. 

 Provided

Snapshots

At Nature’s Door

In business for three decades, At Nature’s Door, a health food store at 5830 U.S. Hwy. 6, offers a full line of supplements, bulk foods, sports drink and healthy groceries.

“We carry potato chips but they’re cooked in avocado oil instead of vegetable oil,” says Tom Fela by way of example.

One of its big sellers is vitamins said to help boost the immune system in the fight against COVID-19 including Vitamin D-3, Zinc and Vitamin C.

“We offer pickup for those who don’t want to come in the store,” says Fela, “and also delivery if people live in nearby areas.”

Lia’s Catering

After deciding they wanted to cook full time, Lisa Spoolstra and Maria Roach combined their first name and created Lia’s Catering, which specializes in authentic, home-style Italian cuisine.

“We’d been cooking for our families and decided to take it a step further,” says Roach, noting that their meatball specialty combines family recipes from both of them. 

A full-service catering company at 3209 Sara St., Lia offers several levels of service, including food, delivery, setup, tableware and heating units,  linens, attendants and slight clean up. It's buffet service offers setup, attendants and/or servers and lighting.

“We also work with clients in customizing menus as well,” says Roach.

Flower Power Designs

Marianne Juscik-Minier, the owner of this a full service florist and event management shop at 5923 Central Ave., became interested In floral arrangements when she was a teenager and a frequent visitor to her friend’s family-owned floral shop.

“I would help her do the floral arrangements when I was visiting,” recalls Juscik-Minier.

Fast forward a few years. Juscik-Minier, who has a master’s degree in education, decided to return to her first love of creating floral arrangements. She finds that COVID-19 has created even more challenges for grieving families. She hopes that she is able to help alleviate some stress and anxiety with her arrangements.

“Anything that I can do to help,” she says. “It’s important to do what we can in a time like this.”

Dari-Dip

When Kevin Coppinger bought the ice cream shop 5469 Central Ave. he renamed Dari-Dot 23 years ago, the business had been in operation for 29 years.

“At first it was just a walk-up window,” says Coppinger, who has expanded the property considerably, adding a drive-thru, more parking and increasing the variety of the ice cream and other food offerings (think funnel cake fries). “We have ice cream cakes, frozen yogurt, shakes and malts — everything that Dairy Queen has.”

Coppinger bought Dari-Dip after learning that the corporation worked for was going to transfer him.

“I didn’t want to move,” he says. So instead, he he has found fulfillment serving between 250 to 500 gallons of ice cream in a busy week.

Portage Real Estate

“Sales are booming,” says Leo Hatch Jr., whose father opened Portage Real Estate at 3179 Willowcreek Rd. in 1960. “I find that when you list a property, it doesn’t last long on the market. In my 41 years, I have never seen a bigger market than what’s going on right now. The market is booming.”

Over the years the family, which includes Leo’s brother John who partnered with him in taking over the business, has been instrumental in commercial and residential developments as Timber Creek Estates, Willowcreek Plaza North and South, Peach Tree Central, Central Plaza, Timbercreek Estates, Swanson North, Briarwood, Airport Road, Sandalwood, Hidden Waters, Emerald Manor and many others.

Hatch shows his love for the Portage community by serving as director of the Portage Memorial Hospital Foundation, the Portage YMCA and the  Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce.

“Great things are happening here,” he says.

Upstream Health & Wellness

A health and wellness practice specializing in diabetes, weight loss management, thyroid disease and other hormonal disruptions, Upstream Health’s philosophy is treating the root cause of illnesses.

Owned by Robin Anderson, a certified nurse practitioner, Upstream Health & Wellness, at 3207 Willowcreek Rd., Suite B, offers Vitamin B12 injections to help counter fatigue and malabsorption issues, treatments for thyroid issues and mental illness counseling, says Michelle Doan, a medical assistant there.

Other health options, she continues, include IV vitamin therapy that provides nutrients to increase in energy, helps relieve stress and regulates  the immune system.

Center of Attention Salon and Day Spa

“If your hair isn’t becoming to you, you should be coming to us,” is the tagline for Erica Berger-Frame’s stylish salon, Center of Attention Salon and Day Spa, at 3539 Scottsdale St.

“I just love that because it describes what we’re about,” says Berger-Frame, who opened her salon 14 years ago when she was 22. “I didn’t intend to open my own place that young then a great opportunity came up.”

But Berger-Frame was prepared. She grew up helping out in her mother’s hair salon, doing a lot of towel folding and observing — and learning from the way her mother managed the business and worked with customers.

“We do cuts, colors, body waves, highlights and anything hair related including cuts for the entire family including kids and men,” she says. “We also offer waxing services for the neck up.”

A unique service is the salon’s Deva certified stylist who works with curly and prone-to-frizz hair, using special techniques in cutting using Deva hair products.

“She does yearly Deva training in both Chicago and New York City,” says Berger-Frame. “It’s just one of the services we offer our clients.”

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make a paper pressman's hat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts