Portage crafts a plan to lure new business, promote redevelopment

After a bang-up start to the year, the Portage economy slowed with the onset of the pandemic. But now there are more than a few rays of light, with large developments, as well as redevelopment projects and businesses going forward according to Portage City Councilman Collin Czilli, who represents the city’s 5th District.
“AmeriPlex at the Port has been a big success,” says Czilli about the master planned mixed-use business park that started off with one field in 2000 and has expanded to 385 acres.
New businesses coming to the facility include Fagor Arrasate, a Spain-based corporation that has plans to open a 6,700-square-foot metal forming plant in Portage.
Portage works with these new businesses, says Councilman Brian Gulley, who represents the 4th District, noting that there’s a lot of new development around the Bass Pro Shop. A tax abatement provided last year has allowed bNutty Gourmet Peanut Butter to expand its operation to a 16,000-square-foot leased space at AmeriPlex at the Port after outgrowing its 2,500-square-foot building in Merrillville.
Expanded residential options in Portage will include 16 acres of new homes, part of a planned 32-acre development abutting Brookview Estates, says Gulley.
The councilman, who has lived in Portage for more than 14 years, says he’s thrilled to see the influx of business development on the north side of Portage the last few years.
“The Plan Commission has approved the construction of a 6,262-square-foot Firestone Auto Service Center on U.S. Hwy. 6 just east of Petco,” says Knut Knutson, development review planner for the City of Portage.
The city, with a population of around 37,000, the largest in Porter County and the third-largest in Northwest Indiana, maintains a strong focus on redevelopment, balancing reuse of vacant building and land with new business, says Czilli
One example is the 170 acres of land purchased from the city in 2016 by Catalyst Lifestyles Sport Resort. The idea was to capitalize on the flourishing youth sports industry by building $75 million dollar complex with a 165,000-square-foot dome, 150-room hotel and a cable wakeboarding park on a 15-acre lake.
By the end of 2017 that company had filed for bankruptcy and the land went into foreclosure. Forfeiture of the property would return it to Portage's Redevelopment Commission.
“It was a great idea. Youth sports is a major industry,” says Czilli, noting the convenience of its location on the west side of Ind. Hwy. 249, just south of U.S. Hwy. 12 and right off of I-94. “Regaining the property is a second chance to develop the land in a way that will bring in things to do that will attract people to the area.”
With 304 apartments, ground-floor commercial space and a sidewalk pedestrian access, Promenade at Founder’s Square, has been a boon in helping grow Portage as has Founder’s Square Park. The latter features a special needs-designed Hannah's Hope Playground, splash pad and amphitheater.
Holladay Properties, the commercial real estate and land development company that designed Promenade at Founder’s Square, wants to expand, says Czilli, who would like to see more condominiums built in the area. He believes the city has what it takes to attract Illinois residents: a beach, lower taxes, recreational opportunities, good housing and schools and accessibility to Chicago via I-94 or the South Shore.
The implementation of the Double Track project by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD), which operates the South Shore Line, promises to reduce the commute between the Portage/Ogden Dunes station to downtown Chicago to 50 minutes from about 75 minutes.
Recently the Redevelopment Commission sold land at 5400 and 5500 Melton Rd. that once housed the Castaway Motel.
“One of the next phases is moving west to where the old Portage Mall used to be,” says Czilli. “We have to look at what’s ahead in five years, 10 years and be sure to be ready — that Portage is well-connected, start investing in small cell technology to fit in light posts to boost cell phone coverage and investment in 5G. It’s a very exciting time for Portage. It’s all about taking chances.”
