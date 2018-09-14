With more than 40 years of combined experience in the long-term care industry — touching on everything from memory care to social work — Tami Neumann and Cathy Braxton are well-versed in the challenges facing not only dementia patients, but also their caregivers.
Drawing on that deep well of knowledge and experience, the duo in 2015 created the Dementia RAW Method, combining improv guidelines and empathy pillars to bring a dynamic type of education to first responders who deal with aging issues including dementia. They have since developed a number of incarnations of the training designed to help families dealing with dementia.
We reached out to Neumann and Braxton to get a better understanding of the program and what it can offer to caregivers looking to better communicate with dementia patients. An edited transcript follows.
Q. What inspired you to develop the Dementia RAW Method?
Neumann: When we were initially working with first responders, the goal was to create a simple yet profound way to communicate without needing prior knowledge of a client. First responders were a perfect example of the need for communication techniques to be focused on relationship-building and not on extensive knowledge of the inner workings of the brain, as they’re often asked to report to a scene with little or no knowledge of a person's history.
The Dementia RAW Method provides a communication technique that relies on introspective improv techniques — something everyone has access to if their goal is to create trust in a relationship.
Q. How does the Dementia RAW Method differ from other programs designed to assist dementia caregivers?
Braxton: The Dementia RAW Method is different because it is accessible and attainable to all types of caregivers, regardless of age or education level. This is important, as more adults who have children are becoming primary caregivers to their parents as well.
The children in these families need to feel as empowered, confident and capable as professionals so they can become a pivotal part of the caregiving process. This is why it is imperative to use a method of communication that can be understood and applied by everyone.
Neumann: The use of improv techniques also helps differentiate the Dementia RAW Method from other programs. Improv, at its core, was created as a way to create relationships out of nothing — which is what makes it such a wonderful platform to use when working with persons living with dementia.
Some days there will be little to work with, yet the caregiver still needs to create trust through relationship. Improv provides a platform that can be practiced anywhere and with anyone, allowing the Dementia RAW Method to be a “way of being” with everyone, rather than a technique that is turned on and off. Practicing improv techniques allows you to continually build the muscles of effective communication.
Q. What are some of the key tenets of the Dementia RAW philosophy?
Braxton: The key tenets of the philosophy make up the RAW acronym — real, authentic and wholehearted. This is how the courses are taught, what is encouraged through the courses and what empowers caregivers to forge ahead. Be real with yourself and with others. Be authentic in your values and goals. Be wholehearted in your approach.
Q. What are a few things you wish every dementia caregiver knew?
Neumann: First, the ability to create connection and meaningful moments with persons living with dementia is not difficult if you keep your ultimate goal of relationship-building top of mind.
Second, communication is the key to everything — what we say, how we say it, and what we do when we are expressing ourselves build the foundation of relationships and trust. When we can feel confident in communication, we can conquer any other challenge.
Finally, sleep is more vital than you know — we cannot stress this enough. Lack of sleep can wreak havoc on the body and mind, and it is being recognized as the No. 1 risk factor in developing certain types of dementia. So allow for naps and encourage and promote good sleep hygiene.
Q. Why do you feel it’s so important to share this information and these communication techniques?
Braxton: Over the past 20 years, there has been very little change in the approach to caregiving in long-term care communities. This is unnacceptable, considering the growing number of adults that will be in need of compassionate care in the years to come. A culture change is needed, and it can and should begin with us — the family caregivers, the professional caregivers, the advocates, and the adult children. But this will happen only if we really look at what isn’t working and flip the script.
There are still so many misconceptions and so much misinformation confronting caregivers — it’s no wonder they feel overwhelmed and essentially paralyzed. But there is power in language, there is power in emotion, and there is power in communication. When we start to view those we care for as simply more vulnerable people just like us, the approach to care changes for the better.