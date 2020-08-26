Purdue Northwest institute building tomorrow's leaders

Alexandrea Horton, co-chair of the English Department at Crown Point High School and Leadership Institute alumna, found one of the assigned exercises particularly useful on her path to becoming a better leader.

Members of her cohort asked coworkers, family, roommates and community connections to assess their leadership qualities through a questionnaire.

“This allowed us to see how others perceived us as leaders, which is an excellent way to see your areas of strength and weakness,” Horton said.

Horton also benefited from the institute's diverse Region guest speakers, interactive programs and the deep involvement of like-minded peers.

“There is significant value in being able to connect with other aspiring leaders to share your career experiences, expertise, and ambitions,” she said.

Program graduate Jim Clarida, business manager for IBEW Local 531, also found the melding of minds and backgrounds helpful in developing his leadership style.

By learning the traits of leaders outside one’s own field, participants reassess their own industry, Clarida said.