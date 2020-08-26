Purdue Northwest institute building tomorrow's leaders

Teachers, city officials, bosses, and even high schoolers are taking a hard look at their leadership potential.
“As leaders grow in self-awareness, adaptability, self-confidence and knowledge, we become better leaders — and better people,” said Sheila Matias, executive director of the Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest, which works to help people hone those skills.
The Leadership Institute at PNW, in Portage, boasts more than 1,300 alumni, with another 300 from the high school leadership program.
The central program, Leadership Northwest Indiana, offers a 10-month opportunity to build leadership skills. Attendees connect with other community leaders and engage in personal development in the classroom, online and beyond.
Having acquired the South Shore Leadership Center four years ago, Purdue Northwest combines dedicated institute instructors with faculty its College to provide a vibrant range of insights to participants, Matias said.
“I work with community stakeholders on behalf of Purdue Northwest to nurture leaders and create a culture for innovative leadership,” Matias said.
The program customizes training for its students with one-on-one instruction and an individualized assessment tool, Matias said.
“We meet each participant where they are on their leadership journey,” Matias said.
Alexandrea Horton, co-chair of the English Department at Crown Point High School and Leadership Institute alumna, found one of the assigned exercises particularly useful on her path to becoming a better leader.
Members of her cohort asked coworkers, family, roommates and community connections to assess their leadership qualities through a questionnaire.
“This allowed us to see how others perceived us as leaders, which is an excellent way to see your areas of strength and weakness,” Horton said.
Horton also benefited from the institute's diverse Region guest speakers, interactive programs and the deep involvement of like-minded peers.
“There is significant value in being able to connect with other aspiring leaders to share your career experiences, expertise, and ambitions,” she said.
Program graduate Jim Clarida, business manager for IBEW Local 531, also found the melding of minds and backgrounds helpful in developing his leadership style.
By learning the traits of leaders outside one’s own field, participants reassess their own industry, Clarida said.
“(The instruction) was very engaging and had you constantly thinking about yourself, your industry and how to apply the lesson being taught in a positive way,” he said.
Like Clarida, Tiffani English gained much from the mixing of industry insights and how it shaped her leadership potential.
English is executive director for First Tee of Lake County, an organization with a mission to use golf and other activities to develop Region youth.
Her favorite feature was combining of for-profit and charity organization leaders to highlight their common goals.
“Too often, nonprofit organizations only engage with for-profit entities for fundraising or while in search of volunteers,” English said. “Our cohort was able to engage and connect during sessions, which led to greater understanding and appreciation for each other.”
The institute renewed her passion for helping youth in Northwest Indiana, she said.
Matias and her team will continue to develop robust seminars and programs for the Leadership Institute.
She encourages those interested in Leadership Northwest Indiana, the primary 10-month program, to enroll online soon because classes are limited by COVID-19.
“Be an eager participant, genuinely engage in the conversations, apply some new methodologies to your practice, and continuously reflect on your behaviors and attitudes in your respective roles,” adds Horton.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!