Pets are at an inherent disadvantage when the holidays roll around, as their lack of opposable thumbs and limited academic education leaves them unable to craft a proper gift list for Santa Claus.
Fortunately, there puppy dog and kitty cat eyes say it all to owners, who have almost no limit to their generosity when it comes to laying out big money for a growing array of treats, toys and outfits — especially at the holidays.
“Both of our stores are very busy during the holiday season,” says Mary Rhone, the store manager of Ted’s Pet & Feed in Schererville (the original longtime outlet is in Lansing). “We are always eager to help customers find solutions to keep their pets healthy and happy, especially at this time of year.”
Not surprisingly, Rhone says that the most popular choices as Christmas approaches are the many holiday-themed toys, treats and rawhides.
Dogs and cats may not be terribly picky about whether the rawhide they’re gnawing is dyed red and green or whether the little sack of catnip like an elf, their owners are apparently very concerned about these things. And sometimes there’s something more meaningful behind this quest for the right holiday toy.
“One of our newest dog toy lines helps support a charitable cause with every purchase,” Rhone points out. And the idea of giving back is resonating with many Ted’s shoppers.
Not every pet gift is just about fun and games, either. Rhone says many of the most popular items around the holidays are focused on the health and well-being of pets — from bedtime to dinnertime — with options ranging from comfy beds to ergonomic feeding systems and more.
“With the colder weather upon us, people start asking about memory foam beds to help with their dogs’ hips and joints,” she explains. “In addition, we see healthier food options being introduced to the pet industry every year. One of the strongest categories for us recently has been raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and holistic supplements.”
Then, of course, there is the rush of demand for pet-themed gifts for their owners.
“We have a wide selection of pet-themed T-shirts, pillows, pens, personalized Christmas ornaments and socks for pet lovers, or a new sweater or boots for their furry friends,” Rhone says. “We also now carry pet-themed gifts for kids from Melissa & Doug.”
Outside of traditional gift ideas, Rhone says one area that really picks up around the holiday season at the Schererville store is the grooming salon and pet self-wash station. As people prepare to host family and friends for the season, they’re looking for a cleaner, more kempt pet to show off to guests.
In fact, a gift certificate for these spa services, which can include ear cleaning, a haircut and a nail trim, is often just what many gift-givers turn to for the pet owners in their lives, knowing that one more squeak toy or novelty hat is no match for the happiness that a pleasant-smelling dog can deliver.