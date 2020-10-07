Rail depot replica first stop for growth plans in Highland

In 1910, a train depot was built in Highland, replacing the one that burned down three years earlier between the tracks of the Erie and Lackawanna and Chesapeake and Ohio railways.

A replica of that depot scheduled for completion this fall with modern conveniences including restrooms as part of the municipal parking lot at Kennedy and Highway Avenues.

“The new depot will have a beautiful map showing the location of the public art murals in the downtown, and we’re working on an app that people can download for self-guided walking tours. We also have a history piece telling a bit about the old train depot,” says Kathy DeGuilio-Fox, redevelopment director for Highland.

The fully landscaped parking lot will also have in charging stations for electric vehicles, bicycle parking and rain gardens with plans for a trolley stop to carry riders on the South Shore extension to Highland from Munster.

‘We hope this attracts cyclists, runners and walkers to Downtown Highland as a place to launch and ... a gateway to Highland businesses,” says Mark Schocke, Highland Town Council, Ward 3.