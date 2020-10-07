Rail depot replica first stop for growth plans in Highland

Snapshots
Che’ Bellezza
Before opening Che’ Bellezza, a full-service spa at 2715 Main St., Roxanne LaFemina, a graduate of Paul Mitchell School of Esthetics and with training at the Spa at Trump Chicago, managed by WTS International. She also worked at the Ritz Carlton Chicago.
“I really wanted to go off on my own,” says LaFemina, who counts full-body waxing, among her specialties. “My fiancé lived in Munster, and I noticed whenever I visited, they didn’t have places in the area that provided the type of spa options that I do.”
A believer in organic products, LaFemina carries such lines as BDIH, Farmhouse Fresh and iLike.
Besides a long list of facial peel options such as an Organic Mangosteen Lactic 10% Peel Facial, the spa's aestheticians also are trained to use Pro-Cell Micro-Channeling and an Italian style of hard waxing for hair removal. Che’ Bellezza also offers full body massages, ear candling and vajacial treatments, the latter often used as followups to bikini or Brazilian wax to help remove dead skin cells and ingrown hair as well as smooth bumps around the bikini line.
Che’ Bellezza's staff includes Lianna Giaovane, a graduate of American College of Massage School in Crown Point who trained in Cranial Sacral Therapy the Sacred Journey Institute in Tinley Park, Ill.
“Lianna does cranial facials and treatments to help injuries with natural healing,” says LaFemina. “We like to offer the kinds of treatment and services that you can’t get anywhere else.”
Langel’s Pizza
“I've worked for my dad my whole life,” Nicholette Skocz says of Rodney D. Langel, who opened his first pizza place in St. John in 1979 before moving two years later to Schererville and opening a store in his hometown of Highland, at 2833 Highway Ave. Skocz spent her time washing dishes, busing tables, answering phones and, as she tells it, doing “just a little bit of everything.”
Her dad is still the head honcho, says Skocz.
“I still run the business with my dad and when he does decide to retire, I would like to continue the family business,” she says.
Langel’s now offers outdoor dining, a large sports bar, two banquet facilities and off-premises catering.
Why such success? Skocz mentions friendly staff (the number has grown to more than 70, from just three at the beginning) as well as its food. “We have one of the best beef sandwiches around, biggest wings, mouth-watering pizza and a delicious ham and cheese hoagie,” she says. “We make our own pizza dough, pizza sauce from scratch and utilize fresh ingredients from our produce company."
Langel’s runs a “pizza of the month,” and one of its big hits was "The Big Dill,” a dill pickle pizza with a garlic cream base, mozzarella cheese, dill pickles and dill sprinkled on top.
“Growing up, I got to know a lot of the regulars who had been coming in since my dad opened in 1979,” says Skocz. “Now I know their kids that are my age that come in regularly. It is a nice feeling to know must of the people that walk through the door by name.”
Brewfest
When Evan Rowley bought Brewfest two years ago, he had spent years as a distributor for St. John Malt Brothers and so knew many of the local brewers. So he liked the concept of supporting talented and innovative brewers in the area as well as those around the country and the world.
Brewfest, at 8347 Kennedy Ave., was the second location in the country to use PourMyBeer, a self-pour beverage system with a technology that lets consumers dispense their own beer (as well as wine, cocktails and other libations) by inserting a card and pressing a screen. Payment is by the ounce.
“Since we’re foodies, we took a major step during COVID,” says Rowley. “We tried all sorts of recipes and ways of proofing dough and are now making Neapolitan pizzas in house.”
Brewfest starts by cold-fermenting its pizza dough for 48 hours, a practice that slows the fermentation producing flavors and an airiness considered better than conventional doughs. The pizzas are then baked at temperatures ranging from 800 to 900 degrees.
Even with these cooking practices, Rowley says: “We’re just a pretty low-key local bar.”
Phantom Fireworks
“We really have mainly one busy time — around the Fourth of July,” says Kane Maiki, manager of Phantom Fireworks, at 8347 Kennedy Ave. “And then business also picks up around the little holidays such as Labor Day and gets busy again around New Year’s Eve.”
Other events that boost fireworks sales are gender reveal parties where parents announce the sex of their unborn babies and Diwali, the five-day Hindu “festival of lights,” celebrating the triumph of good over evil.
Open year-round, Phantom stocks a large array of pyrotechnics. Big sellers include 500-gram Repeaters, a multishot firework containing up to 500 grams of pyrotechnic compound; the 205-shot Phantom Barrage, which bursts into red, white and blues colors; and the New Yorker Salute Finale, a 36-shot 500-gram aerial repeater with red, green and white comets followed next by chrysanthemum bursts and blue stars and goldfish.
“People also like the assortment varieties that we offer,” says Maiki, noting that U.S. Phantom is the largest retailer of consumer fireworks in the U.S.
Maiki says old-standby sparklers are big at weddings.