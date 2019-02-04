The 2019 Ram 1500 is wearing the crown as 2019 North American Truck of the Year, beating out the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra in the 25th edition of the awards.
“This new Ram is loaded with features to raise the level of technology, performance, comfort and style that buyers expect from a Dodge pickup,” said John Schulthesis, general manager at Bosak Motors, a Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram dealer in Merrillville. “It’s a fantastic mix of wants and needs that will please every truck enthusiast.”
According to Schulthesis, the newest model rides “like a $100,000 luxury car” thanks to upgrades in steering, front and rear stabilizer bars, and electronic stability control. “The comfort and style that these upgrades add sets the Ram apart from the competition.”
Ram took the honors Jan. 14 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit based on voting by 54 members of the automotive media in the U.S. and Canada.
The previous-generation Ram was a great ride from the five-link live-axle setup at the rear with coil or air springs. Building on that, Ram engineers retuned the front suspension with a lightweight composite upper control arm and revised the geometry. They moved the front anti-roll bar to better control body list. The the updated dampers in standard coil-spring package have internal bypass valves that adapt to the speed of impacts, turning road irregularities into velvety afterthoughts.
Technology advances include upgraded rear back-up cameras, electronic vehicle information center with a 12-inch screen on the dashboard, heated seats and steering wheel, and an optional panoramic roof.
Performance? That includes a 12,750-pound towing capacity, 1,880 payload, a 3.6-liter, 24-valve V-6 with variable valve timing that cranks out 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque. The optional 5.7-liter, Hemi V-8 with variable valve timing will kick out 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque. Both are matched with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Ram brings mild-hybrid fuel-economy technology to the award-winning truck line with a 48-volt motor-generator and a lithium-ion battery hidden in the rear wall of the cab. Wider use of high-strength steel and aluminum have helped Ram shed 100-225 pounds, depending on the model.
“When we test drove the various models last spring, we were amazed at how well they hugged the road and drove smooth like a luxury car,” said Schulthesis, adding that the feel did not reduce power and performance, arising from the more aerodynamic and efficient design. "Quite the opposite, with increases in horsepower and torque. The Ram has always been a workhorse truck, and still is.”
Bosak reports brisk sales on all three Ram models. “Ram owners are a very loyal group, and they like what they see in the 2019 model,” Schulthesis said. “Whether it’s a work truck or a sporty off-road version, the Ram is changing the truck landscape. Many of our buyers are new to Ram. Once they test drive it, they’re onboard.”