Rapport as important as capabilities when choosing a wedding photographer

Among the issues couples will want to touch on during an initial meeting are the available styles of photography, a list of services and products offered, customization options, pricing tiers and things such as experience and general characteristics of the photographer.

But this meeting serves an even more important purpose in Johnson’s mind — it’s a chance for the couple to find out whether this is someone they’re truly comfortable working with.

“You’re going to be spending a large amount of time with your photographer before, during and after the wedding day,” she says. “So even if a photographer checks every box in terms of style and price and experience, if you don’t like them, you shouldn’t use them.”

While many traditional elements of wedding photography have remained consistent over her years in the business, Johnson says couples today tend to be a little more adventurous. Often seeking more of a custom experience, many of her clients ask about unique venues, different looks and personalized details in their shots and packages. And Johnson is along for the ride when these special requests come up. It keeps things fresh and fun for her while achieving her goal of giving the couple memories they can cherish for the rest of their lives.

“The wedding day always moves so much faster than most people expect,” Johnson says. “Couples spend months or even years planning this very special day, and it just flies by so fast. That’s why having a positive relationship with your photographer is so important, so you’ve already developed an understanding of timing, priorities and personalities, and you can focus on just enjoying the day.”

