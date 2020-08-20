Rare albino house sparrow makes appearance in enthusiast's Orland Park backyard

In a video, the little white bird hops among the landscaping rocks, pecking for seed. With its light plumage, a viewer might suspect it’s a fugitive canary. But Michelle Ligue’s Orland Park backyard seems to have attracted something rarer: an albino house sparrow.
Ligue, 60, said she has always loved birds and has been drawing them to her yard for four years.
She started with one birdfeeder in her yard and is now up to three. Among her regular visitors are “blue jays, cardinals, robins, warblers, sparrows, mourning doves, several species of finches.”
On July 19, after a rain, she noticed the damp white-feathered sparrow among other brown house sparrows at the feeder eight feet from her house, and she took a few photos with her phone.
When the albino bird stuck around, “I took out my husband’s Canon AE1 (camera) and put it on autofocus because I’m not that good at taking photos. They came out a lot better.”
To verify her find, Ligue took her photos to Mel Tracy, owner of Wild Birds Unlimited in Palos Park, who confirmed the bird’s condition and explained that it’s a genetic variation called leucism.
“I knew it was a sparrow by the beak and shape of the bird,” Tracy said. “There are a lot of birds that are partially leucistic, that’s fairly common. For one to be completely albino, it’s kind of rare.”
According to the Audubon Society website, red eyes, such as those seen in Ligue’s bird photo, are a strong indicator of the albino condition: “When it comes to identifying albino birds, feathers can be deceptive. So if you see a white bird at your feeder, remember that the eyes don’t lie.”
Unfortunately for such birds, the lack of melanin weakens the eyes and the feathers. And the bright appearance, Tracy said, leaves them vulnerable.
“They usually don’t last very long in the green bush. They get picked off. The predatory birds pick them off.
“In nature, you know how it is. Everyone has a rough go,” Tracy said.
Whatever the fate of the little bird, Ligue was happy he came to her yard.
“I was really excited to see this rare albino sparrow, and I couldn’t wait to share it with everyone,” she said.
